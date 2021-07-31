It reaches 46 degrees – Mediterranean countries are suffering from a “historic heat wave”





Weather experts predict temperatures of up to 46 degrees in Greece in the coming days.

In Italy, firefighters carried out more than 800 missions to fight forest fires in 24 hours.

Turkish forces fight the fires for the fourth day in a row. In the last three days, values ​​of around 43 degrees have already been measured in places in Greece. It is hot at night, especially in urban areas, where temperatures are well over 30 degrees. Some meteorologists have already mentioned on the radio a “historic heat wave”. Greek civil defense was put on high alert after an emergency meeting on Friday evening. Thus, the cities of the islands east of the Aegean Sea have opened air-conditioned rooms for the population. Authorities have set up air-conditioned tents and containers for migrants in the camps. Doctors advise protecting yourself from the heat, and the Ministry of Labor also recommends limiting outdoor work. Danger of forest fire in Italy On the Italian island of Sicily, rescuers have been deployed 250 times due to forest fires. In the coastal city of Catania, fires broke out and thick smoke spread through many apartment buildings. According to the ANSA news agency, authorities rescued around 150 people trapped in the fires and fled to the beach. The police took them there on their boats. 1/4 Legend: The flames devour their way to Capannine beach near Catania. Roberto Viglianisi / Reuters 2/4 Legend: The fires were burning meters high in populated areas near Catania in Sicily. Pietro Crisavoli – Sicily Risvegli Onlus / REUTERS 3/4 Legend: There were no more umbrellas on the beach. keystone 4/4 Legend: keystone Sicily’s regional president, Nilo Musumesi, wrote on Facebook about the “destruction” caused by the rising temperatures. According to him, investigators discovered that some of the fires were the source of some of the fires. It causes irreversible damage to the forest heritage and puts populations in danger. According to Musumeci, the heatwave in Sicily is expected to last until August 6. In other parts of Italy, firefighters have also been called in for several forest fire operations. On the island of Sardinia, fires have recently caused extensive damage in the west. Fires kill people in Turkey Forestry Minister Bekir Bakdemirli announced on Twitter on Saturday that ten fires are still active in Turkey, including three in the popular resort region of Antalya. Of the 98 fires that have broken out in many counties since Wednesday, 88 are under control. The fires are poorly lit on the Turkish Mediterranean coast. The strong winds made it difficult to extinguish the fire. Many neighborhoods and hotels were evacuated and tourists were taken to safety by boat. The state-run Anatolia news agency reported that the fires have so far killed six people. The reason is still not clear. Turkish authorities are investigating in all directions and are not ruling out arson. The heatwave continues Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported Turkey in the fight against the fires. In a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Putin kept his promise of “comprehensive assistance”, according to a statement from the Kremlin. The record temperatures are caused by warm air flowing from Africa to Italy, Greece and Turkey. On Saturday, we did not know when the heatwave would subside. Some meteorologists fear that this dangerous situation could last up to two weeks.

