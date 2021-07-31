Over 2.7 million Pakistanis visited KP on Eid and spent 66 billion rupees





On July 30, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former special assistant as Minister of State Zulfi Bukhari tweeted excellent statistics on tourism in Pakistan during the Eid holiday.

He posted a photo with the fact that during the few days of the Eid holiday, more than 2.7 million people visited Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa for tourism purposes. This activity resulted in expenditure of Rs66.5 billion in the province.

Commenting on this fact, Bukhari wrote: “This is how tourism changes the whole economy, $ 66.5 billion is good for just one vacation period. Considering the existing landscape, a large chunk of that number goes to small medical businesses. “

He added: “Over the years, its build-up and socio-economic impact will change lives. “

The KP government’s information department also tweeted about it, calling it a “record” tourist influx.

It is worth mentioning that the outgoing Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has been a great advocate of the tourism economy in Pakistan.

Northern regions better than Switzerland

On June 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Naran and Kaghan valleys at KP to inaugurate several projects in the province.

Speaking at an event on his trip, Prime Minister Khan said he felt very good seeing that the region was comparatively greener compared to previous days. He appreciated Commissioner Riaz Khan for his efforts in the region.

He said he was happy that the Pakistani bureaucracy was supporting the government in its goal of a clean and green Pakistan.

He said his government will leave a good Pakistan for future generations, and they will thank us for it. He said previous generations had been negligent when it came to the sustainable use of resources.

The prime minister said that tourism will generate money, create jobs for the region and that this money will be reinvested in the development of the regions, just like Switzerland.

He compared the northern regions to Switzerland, saying the country is half the size of the northern regions, earns $ 80 billion from tourism, while Pakistan’s total exports stand at $ 25 billion.

Read more: Pakistan and Uzbekistan to build railway line to promote tourism and trade

He said that this was due to the implementation of environmental laws in the European nation and that if such implementation was done in Pakistan, people in the northern regions would not have to go elsewhere to find opportunities to ‘use.

