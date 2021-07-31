Beijing Olympics means ‘patting Xi Jinping on the back’ amid horrors of Xinjiang, Tibet – Radio Free Asia





Rep. Chris Smith, 21-term Republican congressman from New Jersey and co-chair of the Congressional Human Rights Commission Tom Lantos has been a longtime critic of the Chinese Communist Party’s human rights record. He spoke to Tashi Wangchuk of the RFA’s Tibetan service on Friday about China’s increasingly repressive policies towards Tibet, Xinjiang and Hong Kong. He endorsed the decision by the US State Department in January that China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other Turkish Muslims in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region constitutes genocide, and said the term also applies. repressive policies in neighboring Tibet. The situation in these long troubled regions, as well as the sharp decline in freedom in Hong Kong since China imposed a severe national security law on Hong Kong, make Beijing unfit to host the 2022 Winter Olympics. Smith said. He pleaded for pressure on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reconsider the decision and called for a boycott in case the games are held in the Chinese capital. This interview has been modified for the duration. 2022 Winter Olympics Walking around Beijing, in an Olympic stadium, with big smiles, patting Xi Jinping on the back, you know that the genocide is his genocide. And you know, he was the one who said ‘show no mercy’ to Uyghur Muslims… and they didn’t. (We have to) say very aggressively to the IOC, “You cannot host an Olympic Games in the same country that is also committing horrific genocide against Uyghurs and Muslim Kazakhs and other minorities. It is reminiscent of the 1936 Nazi Olympics, but in this case we didn’t know as much at the time … We now know what is happening against the people of Xinjiang, and it is genocide. It was determined that by both Secretary (Mike) Pompeo and Anthony Blinken, Secretary of State, as well as other countries … people in whole or in part. The five criteria described in the Genocide Convention, all of them are horribly fulfilled by the people of Xinjiang. If that doesn’t work, frankly, if the Olympic Committee remains determined, it must be boycotted. Representative Chris Smith (C) and Tiananmen protest veteran Fang Zheng (2nd left) are watched by sculptor Chen Weiming (left) during a ceremony to mark the 32nd anniversary of the square massacre Tiananmen in Beijing in 1989, at Liberty Sculpture Park in Yermo, California. , June 4, 2021. Credit: AFP “A decades-long genocide” in Tibet The genocide against the Tibetans was a decades-long genocide: the Han population transfer that took place, the use of forced abortion and forced sterilization to reduce the population – very similar to what they do against the Uyghurs – the inability of people to practice their chosen faith as they would like. The fact that the successor of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama, has disappeared and that the Chinese Communist government reserves the right to choose the next Dalai Lama. I mean it’s absurd. So there was a long, very, very painful genocide against the Tibetans. The Chinese Communist Party is directly responsible for several genocides of which Tibet is part. A “rapidly deteriorating situation” in Hong Kong And again, just look at Hong Kong. They broke their word on the basic law, they broke their word on the UK-Sino agreement, which is an international treaty. And now some of Hong Kong’s best, bravest and brightest are in jail, or had to leave the country, while others are waiting for the Chinese secret police to knock on the door. It is therefore a situation which is deteriorating rapidly. Edited by Paul Eckert

