Boris Johnson must relearn to love capitalism

The economy is flying, propelled by rocket fuel for cheap money. The International Monetary Fund has finally joined with other respected forecasters in saying that Britain is experiencing its fastest growing in decades and will compete with the United States to be the leading nation recovering on the faster this year. At around seven percent this year, growth will be twice as fast as budgeted just four months ago.

What does the government think about what we should do with this good fortune? Spending the winnings itself, is apparently the answer. Over the next few years, the Prime Minister claims he will spend $ 640 billion on road, rail and green energy projects.

It is therefore not surprising that the tax burden is expected to reach its highest level since World War II, before the mentioned increases in corporate tax and national insurance are triggered. Then there is the freeze on tax deductions. Work harder, earn more money, but watch your take-home pay drop seems to be the message.

How much better would it be if Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak instead got together and said hang on, it’s not our money, it’s other people. Maybe if we let them spend it themselves, they might enjoy it and frankly waste less than we do.

Yet for some reason, the Prime Minister in particular seems to have lost his empathy for the private sector, that part of the economy where private companies, investors and entrepreneurs collaborate and compete to generate wealth, growth, services and ideas. The risk is that when the economy goes into recession, its legacy will be that millions of people find themselves poorer, with higher taxes, despite a period of plenty.

It’s time his colleagues save Mr Johnson from the tattoo parlor, remove his cotton candy and balloons, and remind him of some truths that are very much compatible with his vision of a more confident country where prosperity is felt through the country, not just around London. The private sector, not the public sector, creates growth and it is the government’s responsibility to create the framework to allow this to happen.

Once you think like that, life becomes much easier if you are a minister. You don’t have to do all of the heavy lifting yourself. For example, why does the government plan to provide all the upgrade infrastructure itself? As we’ve seen with HS2 and CrossRail, when the government builds large, complex projects, they come in late and go over budget, and the taxpayer has to foot the bill.

The old private finance initiative saw private investors tap into the public sector. But it should certainly be possible to develop a new generation of public-private partnerships that are clear and straightforward and include profit-sharing clauses, so that excess profits are shared with the public sector sponsor. Properly managed, the private sector could do a fantastic job solving difficult and riskier problems like rural broadband, rail electrification and new roads for electric vehicles.

Then there is the attitude of regulators. Of course, all markets, from food to financial products, must be properly regulated to function properly. Yet our regulators are taking more and more time to make decisions, leaving projects and lives on hold.

With regard to the London Stock Exchange, the situation is close to an emergency. It is decreasing day by day compared to the United States. Being a company listed on the London market has become such a bureaucratic and costly confusion that the animal minds of creative companies are frequently crushed by the experience. Growing companies with smart managers would much rather be privately owned or listed in New York City, where bureaucracy is less onerous.

In October, the international trade elite meet in London for the Global Investment Summit. Hopefully the Prime Minister and the Chancellor will take the opportunity to encourage and love the private sector.