Rudy Giuliani says I didn’t commit any crime while working for Trump | Rudy Giuliani





Rudy Giuliani, under federal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine, insisted he had committed no crime while working as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer.

I did not commit any crime, the former New York mayor told NBC, apparently spontaneously during an interview about the upcoming 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum downtown of Manhattan.

And if you think I committed a crime, you’re probably really stupid because you don’t know who I am.

Giulianis attempted to exploit the dirt on Joe Biden and saw Trump impeached and acquitted for the first time.

Now under investigation himself, Giuliani has also seen his law licenses suspended in New York and Washington DC, for his part in spreading Trump’s lies about voter fraud.

He protested to NBC New York that he couldn’t be guilty of not registering as an agent of a foreign power, a charge recently denied by another Trump ally, Tom Barrack.

Like the guy who put the mafia in jail, the terrorists in jail, put [former mayor] Ed Kochs commissioners in jail and the worst people on Wall Street, I ain’t gonna testify [as an agent]? Giuliani asked, referring to the highlights of his tenure as a prosecutor before becoming mayor.

I mean, it’s crazy.

He also said he was more than willing to go to jail if they wanted to put me in jail. And if they do, they’re going to suffer the consequences in Heaven, not me. I did not do anything wrong.

When asked why he was willing to go to jail if he was innocent, Giuliani replied: Because they lie. And they cheat.

He also claimed he was being treated unfairly in relation to Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York who faces questions about his management of nursing homes at the start of the Covid pandemic.

The FBI did not comment on Giulianis’ comments.

NBC New York also asked if the deadly Jan.6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, which Giuliani spoke to at a rally near the White House and called for a combat trial, was a felony.

I believe January 6 was a crime, he said. I think [the rioters] committed the crime of trespassing. I think they’ve done some damage.

Giuliani ruled New York City on September 11 and thereafter and became known as the Mayor of the Americas, a status he transformed into a brief run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008 and a career of lucrative consultant.

He told NBC New York that he was not afraid to tarnish his legacy through his work for Trump because he believed it would be justified.

In the bestselling book I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J Trumps Catastrophic Final Year, Washington Post reporters Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker detail Giulianis trying to help Trump reverse his electoral defeat, including telling him, apparently in good condition intoxicated, to simply say that we won.

The authors also report that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a longtime friend, asked Giuliani why he was so vigorously promoting Trump’s lies.

Fucking inheritance, Giuliani would have said. Inheritance is what happens when you are in the ground. I am fighting for today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jul/31/rudy-giuliani-donald-trump-attorney The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos