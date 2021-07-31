Once in the spotlight of First Lady Iriana, BCD residents work to clean up the garbage from the Kali Baru River in Cilebut





BOGOR – Residents of Bumi Cilebut Damai Housing (BCD), RW 18, West Cilebut Village, Sukaraja, waste , Saturday (7/31/2021). – Residents of Bumi Cilebut Damai Housing (BCD), RW 18, West Cilebut Village, Sukaraja, Regency of Bogor, try to clean the Kali Baru river from the pile, Saturday (7/31/2021). The issue of garbage in the Kali Baru River was in the spotlight of First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo in mid-September 2019. At that time, Iriana Joko Widodo inspected the garbage piles in the Kali Baru River as part of the of a series of activities for the Clean Indonesia movement that she launched. Also read: During the PSBB, the household garbage of residents of Bogor Regency skyrocketed During the exam, Iriana was accompanied by members of the Work Cabinet Era Solidarity Action Organization (OASE-KK) and Bogor Regent Ade Yasin. Iriana said she was concerned about the condition of the Kali Baru River, which was filled with household garbage from traders. He first received reports that the tributary of the Cisadane River was filled with garbage via social media. Since morning, dozens of RW 18 residents have taken steps to clean up the rubbish heaps of the river. Efforts to clean up this waste take a long time as the presence of garbage has accumulated. Mostly piles of garbage from pieces of wood and bamboo. To haul the rubbish from the river, a number of locals even swim to the river like “a troop of frogs.” With manual equipment, the garbage is transported one by one so that the water flows back smoothly. RW 18 leader Coky Pasaribu said this community service was an initiative of RW management with RT management regarding a blockage of the river which resulted in a blocked water flow. This condition causes erosion of the cliffs of the Perum BCD Bridge, which can cause the bridge to collapse at any time. “Therefore, along with this, a call is made to all RT leaders so that they can mobilize the leadership and residents of their respective RTs to participate or participate in community service / mutual cooperation in cleaning up the area. river zone, ”he said. The waste problem at Kali Baru Cilebut seems to be a classic problem. At the end of May, agents of the Bogor Regency Environmental Service (DLH) had carried tens of tons of garbage which had piled up in the river along Jalan Raya Cilebut. (thm)

