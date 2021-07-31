JD (U) wants Modi government to make caste census public





Lalan Singh is the new national president of JD (U); key decisions of parties disagreeing with the BJP

Janata Dal (United) has seen a change of leadership with Munger Rajiv MP Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, who took over as national president, replacing RCP Singh, who was recently inducted into cabinet. Prime Minister Narendra Modis. At a meeting of the party’s national executive in Delhi on Saturday, the JD (U) made key decisions that could put it on a collision course with its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The party’s national executive has decided that a delegation of MPs will meet with the prime minister to push for a caste-based census, a long-standing demand in Bihar. Drum roll: JD (U) supporters celebrate in Patna after Lalan Singh took over the party’s national presidency. | Photo credit: PTI The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2011 undertook a socio-economic caste census to obtain data on the caste and economic status of every household in the country. Socio-economic census data were made public in 2015, but caste data was retained, citing discrepancies. Despite repeated requests, the Center refused to disclose caste data. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted on July 24: We believe there should be a caste-based census. The Bihar legislature had unanimously adopted a resolution to this effect in February 2019 and again in February 2020 and it was forwarded to the central government. The Center should reconsider this issue. His position was also supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). This could become a bone of contention between the JD (U) and its ally, the BJP, the RJD also interfering in the debate. Mr Kumar argued that a detailed caste enumeration would help the state identify those in real need among the broad categories. The Center provides 27% of reservations to OBCs (Other Backward Class), while in Bihar, OBCs obtain 12% of reservations; EBC (economically backward class) 18%; and women in the back classes get a 3% reservation. The JD (U) s resolution also urges the Center to make public the conclusions of the Justice Rohini Commission formed on the subcategorization of CBOs. The Commission has already obtained 10 extensions. With the UP Assembly polls approaching, the Center is likely to give it another extension. In the context of a population control bill released by the UP Law Commission, the resolution passed by the JD (U) on Saturday said that if the party supports the control mission of the UP population, it cannot be achieved by introducing a law. It was a reiteration of Mr Kumar’s recent comments, when he said that population control can be achieved by improving girls’ education and that a law is unsuccessful to deal with the problem. The JD (U) has decided to stand for the next UP Assembly elections. In 2017, the JD (U) did not participate in the UP Assembly polls. Our first priority will be to try to negotiate a seat-sharing deal with the BJP, but if that is not possible, we will participate on our own, a senior JD (U) official said. Sources said Mr. Kumar will also meet with Indian national supremo Lok Dal, Om Prakash Chautala, who served a 10-year prison sentence earlier this month in a corruption case. Mr Chautala recently said he was studying the possibility of forming a third front against the BJP, adding that he would meet with the leaders of all political parties opposed to the BJP to form a strong third front and topple the Union government. . Lalan Singh has been a close associate of Mr. Kumar since the 1980s. The party said the transition is in line with the one-party, one-post principle. Mr. Kumar handed over the post of national president to MRCP Singh after being elected chief minister of Bihar for the fourth time. Mr. RCP Singh had to hand over the baton after being inducted into Mr. Modis’ cabinet.

