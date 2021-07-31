Indian billionaires lack the ambition of their Western counterparts

Rupa Subramanya is a researcher and commentator. She is a Distinguished Fellow of the Asia-Pacific Foundation of Canada and co-author of “Indianomix: Giving Meaning to Modern India. “

On July 20, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and currently the richest person on the planet, briefly left Earth, with his foray into space on Blue Origin, a space capsule guaranteed by his fortune.

Nine days earlier, billionaire Richard Branson had exploded in space aboard his own vehicle, Virgin Galactic. Meanwhile, SpaceX, the creation of fellow billionaire Elon Musk, has already partnered with the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration to send astronauts to the International Space Station.

Not to be outdone, Chinese billionaire Li Shufu announced earlier this year that his company, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, had been authorized by the Chinese government to produce up to 500 satellites per year, although he did not does not intend to go into space himself.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has prioritized space exploration with the goal of overtaking the United States by 2045. In June, China launched astronauts into space, the first time since 2016, and they are building a space station which will be known as the Tiangong, or Heavenly Palace.

Compared to the extraterrestrial ambitions of the United States and China, as well as maverick billionaires such as Bezos, Branson and Musk, neither the Indian government nor Indian billionaires appear to have similar ambitions.

Richard Branson makes a statement as crew members float in zero gravity aboard the Virgin Galactic VSS Unity passenger rocket plane after reaching the edge of space on July 11. © Reuters

In June 2020, the Indian government established a new organization, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center, aimed at increasing private sector participation in India’s space sector, which is currently entirely dominated by one entity. government, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

While ISRO has successfully launched satellites into space and has had an orbiter circling Mars since 2014, with another launch planned, India’s space exploration has so far not included any ventures planned in space by its private sector tycoons.

This is perhaps surprising, given that the wealth of India’s wealthiest industrialists, such as Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, has skyrocketed in recent years, including during the pandemic. Indeed, in 2020, according to the Hurun Global Rich List 2021, India created 55 new billionaires, ironically, as the country’s economy collapsed due to COVID19 and the lockdowns that resulted from it. Ambani or Adani could certainly afford a foray into space if they wanted to. Indeed, Ambani’s Mumbai residence, Antilla, would itself have cost $ 1 billion to build.

Indian billionaires seem to be content with more traditionally garish displays of wealth, such as throwing lavish multi-day weddings and parties, buying cars, yachts and expensive properties around the world, and in the case of a now bankrupt tycoon, Vijay Mallya, owner of a Formula 1 racing team, Force India. Wealthy Indians also tend to invest in the country’s lucrative Indian Cricket Premier League. Yet so far none have shown the ambition or imagination of their Western counterparts.

Where are the Bezos and Musk Indians pushing the boundaries of entrepreneurship, technology and human aspirations? Mallya, often referred to as the Branson of India, looks more like his Hugh Hefner, known for being surrounded by pretty women on his yacht than for staring at the stars. Why are Indian tycoons so reluctant to take risks and choose to show off their wealth in rather unimaginative ways?

One answer could be that many Indian billionaires today, like Ambani, are wealthy because of inherited wealth. Much like the descendants of 19th-century American thief barons, silver that has been several generations removed from its source tends to become rather distinguished and well-mannered. Those who aren’t and are self-created, like a handful of tech billionaires and near billionaires, like Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma or Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal, have made their money recently and may not have not yet had the chance to achieve their aspirations. take flight.

But there is probably a deeper reason. Filibuster and adventurous tycoons such as Bezos, Branson or Musk were nurtured in the Anglo-American sphere, where entrepreneurship and free markets are cherished like nowhere else, and the imagination is left free, or also close as possible. In contrast, Indian entrepreneurs are burdened with a plethora of regulations, high taxes, and a wayward government that can change the rules of the game at any time.

In such a situation, business people are likely to keep their heads down and make as much money as possible without incurring the wrath of regulators and politicians. Arguably, Mallya’s disgrace had as much to do with her over-the-top lifestyle and personality as it did with bad business decisions, such as launching an airline better known for its attractive flight attendants than anything else. who was remarkable in his service. Perhaps it was no coincidence that the Indian government chose to make Mallya an example and seek his extradition from the UK when his business interests deteriorated and went bankrupt.

Likewise, in China, successful entrepreneurs have learned, sometimes at their expense, that even their billions cannot protect them if they run up against the government. The sudden cancellation of Ant Group’s initial public offering in November 2020 was widely seen as a punishment for its founder, Jack Ma, who had openly criticized Chinese banking regulations. In such a climate, therefore, it is not surprising that people like Li Shufu invest in space technology but do not jump into space and splash the TV screens.

If China or for that matter India aspire to overthrow the United States as a global hotbed of free and risky entrepreneurship where billionaires can dream big without clashing with the government, they will have to let their imaginations run wild. of all their citizens. . Only then will their aspirations have the chance to take flight.