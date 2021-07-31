Turkish women sentenced in Malta with false documents risk “extraterritorial kidnapping”

Two Turkish women, Rabia Yavuz and Muzekka Deneri, were sentenced this week to six months in prison for falsifying identity documents and attempting to use them for travel.

The cries of their toddlers are said to have echoed in the courtroom during and after the session.

Legal aid defense attorney Christopher Chircop explained that it was about teachers fleeing the aftermath of the failed 2016 coup in Turkey in search of a better life for their children. The women were in Greece but could not renew their residence permit and, in desperation, hoped to reach Belgium.

Police said, however, that they were suspected of being involved in other more serious crimes.



But this story and this series of events are not new.

Turkish citizens fleeing Erdogan’s anger

In 2016, a faction within the Turkish armed forces attempted a coup against state institutions and the government of strongman President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The brains were never identified, but Erdogan blamed cleric and businessman Fethullah Gulen and his supporters.

He identified them as a terrorist organization and started cracking down on the military, police, teachers, activists and journalists. In the years since the coup attempt, tens of thousands of people have been placed behind bars in disregard of human rights or due process.

Gulen, exiled and living in the United States, has denied any involvement. In addition, its network of schools in Turkey and abroad has been targeted by the government, which has sought to shut them down and en masse arrest their teachers.

Speaking on condition of anonymity to The Shift, a Turkish citizen living in Albania explained how he had to flee the country after the coup attempt. He now works at a Turkish-owned school which Erdogan says is affiliated with Gulen.

They raided the school, once without a warrant and while the children were there. They filmed the children and teachers and seized the parents’ files. They try to intimidate us and silence us. he explained.

He also explained how he would soon be forced to use false documents or seek asylum. My Turkish passport is about to expire; the government will not renew it. I can’t even go to the embassy. This means that I lose my residence in Albania and become stateless. What can I do? he said.

He explained how some of his colleagues have already escaped with false documents after facing their passports seized or being told they could not renew them.

If I go back to Turkey, they will put me in jail immediately. They harassed my elderly father in Turkey and made him report to the police station every day, just because I am his son, he continued.

Using false documents to escape persecution

In recent years, there have been several cases where Turkish nationals using false documents have been arrested at European borders, trying to flee what they say is persecution in Turkey.

In 2019, Turkish citizen Harun Celik has been arrested at Tirana International Airport in Albania for enter the country with a fake passport. He tried to apply for asylum but was refused and deported without being allowed to exercise his right to appeal the decision. It is currently unknown where Celiks is, but it is believed he is in prison.

The Albanian mediator FhimD that all law enforcement agencies involved in Celiks’ eviction had violated the law and several international conventions. They also confirmed that he had been deported without a court order.

Then, in 2020, Selami Simsek, who was arrested along with Celik, was sentenced to one year in prison for falsifying travel documents. He then applied for asylum because he feared his life would be in danger in Turkey. He told the media that he had been trying to apply for asylum for several months but had not received an acknowledgment from the authorities.

In the end, the state refused his request, but it was able to appeal. In Februaryuary of this year it was granted the right to stay for now, at least.

UN uncovers secret deals to forcibly return refugees

The United Nations investigated and found that the Turkish government had signed several secret agreements with various governments that would allow extraterritorial kidnappings and forced return of Turkish nationals.

They found that more than 100 citizens had been forcibly transferred and 40 had been enforced disappearances, including children. Evidence suggests that these people, including minors, were arbitrarily detained, ill-treated and even tortured upon their return to Turkey.

Similar incidents have also been reported in Kaxis, Kenya, Ukraine, Pakistan, Lebanon and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The research director of House of Liberty, Nate Schenkkan, noted that Turkey exerted pressure on countries that depended on it for financial, political or humanitarian support.

The case of the two women sentenced yesterday follows an all too familiar pattern. They were arrested while using false documents, said they were fleeing persecution in Turkey, did not or could not apply for asylum and were sentenced to jail for travel document offenses.

According to the countless examples seen in other countries, the next step in the process will be the deportation of them and their children to Turkey when their sentence is over. In Turkey, what awaits them is either the absence of a trial or a sham trial, imprisonment and inhuman treatment. There are also risks of torture and disappearance.

In addition, in April, The shift reported on Turkish citizen Mubariz Mansimov Gurbanoglu who is facing various charges in Maltese courts for defaulting on a loan from a Russian bank.

He claims that Malta lacks jurisdiction to hear the case and that the case is politically motivated and due to a conspiracy between SOCAR (the Azeri state-owned energy company also implicated in the Maltese Electrogas Consortium scandal) and the Russian oil company Lukoil.

The Maltese government has a long-standing relationship with Turkey, especially in the areas of investment, tourism, food and business opportunities between the two countries. In 2019, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that the defense and security sectors were also interesting areas of cooperation.