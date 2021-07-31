Mark Walker says Trump made a mistake in backing North Carolina GOP Senate rival





Former Rep. Mark Walker lashed out at the Club for Growth and suggested former President Donald Trump was misled into endorsing his rival for the Republican nomination for the North Carolina Senate in an interview with the Washington Examiner.

Referring to the Club for Growth and highlighting the result of a special House election in Texas that saw free market advocacy groups collapse, the former congressman said the super PAC also misjudged the North Carolina Senate primary with its endorsement of Rep. Ted Budd. Budd, also backed by Trump, is a bad candidate who Walker says will jeopardize GOP control over a seat abandoned by retired Senator Richard Burr.

Contrary to his criticism of Washington-based groups, including the Club for Growth, Walker praised Trump’s interference, saying he is still the most influential Republican in the GOP. Walker even visited Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s winter residence in Palm Beach, Florida, in early May to seek the support of the former president. Walker got the impression Trump wouldn’t approve at least not any time soon.

He blames Mark Meadows, a former Republican congressman from North Carolina who became Trump’s chief of staff in the White House. Walker has suggested that Meadows, who works for a political organization affiliated with Trump in his post-presidency, was the puppeteer behind the former commander-in-chief’s surprising and instantaneous decision to endorse Budd a month later. Walker said Meadows was ready for revenge.

When I backed Madison Cawthorn against Mark Meadows’ wife’s best friend, I think it created a situation where it was an opportunity for a little rematch, Walker said. I did what was right. The repercussions probably cost me President Trump’s approval.

Meadows was representing North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District when he stepped down to become White House chief of staff. He supported his ally Lynda Bennett in the Republican primary organized to replace him, just like Trump. Walker backed Cawthorn, 25, who caused a surprise in a run-off ballot, becoming the darling of grassroots Tories even before taking office.

A spokesperson for Meadows declined to comment for this story, as did a spokesperson for the Budd campaign. The polls showed a slight increase in support for Budd after Trump approved him, with Republican agents in North Carolina agreeing the primary was now up to him.

On Tuesday, Jake Ellzey defeated Susan Wright in a special election to fill the vacant 6th Congressional District of Texas. Ellzey, a state representative backed by former Governor Rick Perry and Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw, was seen as the underdog against Wright, who was running to replace her late husband and had the backing of Trump and the Club. for Growth. Walker took to Twitter on Wednesday to criticize a DC super PAC.

Once again, a DC Super PAC spent millions on a candidate whose voter card they wanted to control to be rejected by voters, the former congressman tweeted. Much like NC voters, TX voters knew better than DC’s special interest, and that’s why the grassroots candidate won # TX06. On Thursday, Walker did not deny that he was referring to the Club for Growth.

I will not name any names at this point. I’ll let the reader come to their own conclusion, Walker said Thursday. But I don’t know if it’s too hard to tell when the super PAC is bragging about losing $ 5.1 million, $ 5.125 million, I believe, for that particular candidate. Indeed, on June 21, the Club for Growth announced that its super PAC had raised $ 5.125 million for the Senate Budds campaign.

The group dismiss Walkers criticism as sour grapes.

Classic Mark Walker, ineligible and trying to do everything on his own. If we had a dime for every time he begged us for money or approval, we would probably have more money than he has in the bank for his campaign, said Joe Kildea, spokesperson. word of the Club for Growth Action.

But Walker claims it’s Budd who isn’t eligible and insists he can earn the green light despite not having Trump’s approval, just as Cawthorn has. did last year and just like Ellzey did this week.

I don’t think North Carolinians like President Trump any less than Texans and vice versa, Walker said. But the point is, just because you love President Trump doesn’t mean you will automatically, blindly, vote for a candidate you don’t think can win the general election.

Walker, 52, was a member of the House for six years, retiring after the 2020 election to focus on running for the Senate.

Pastor, he has traveled the state delivering sermons at a different church every Sunday since he started his campaign and prior to that he usually did so about twice a month. Walker is confident that the bond he has forged with evangelicals and the good list of supporters of local elected officials in North Carolina will combine to offer him the nomination in the upcoming primary in March. Former Governor Pat McCrory is also a candidate.

Walker entered July with just under $ 927,000 in cash, more than McCrorys at over $ 955,000 but far less than Budds $ 1.7 million. But Walker said he had overcome financial disadvantages in the past and could do so in this competition. To achieve this, he does not fire any punches compared to Budd, his main competitor. Walker accuses his opponent of being thick in pleasant rhetoric and thin in meaningful, conservative accomplishments.

I don’t think he’s eligible, but I don’t think he’s effective either, Walker said. We’ve been sending fighters to DC for 50 years. Why can’t we send someone over to the Senate side who can fight and knows how to win?

