Tax hikes would stifle economy, Tory donors tell Boris Johnson





Businessmen who have donated millions of pounds to the Tories are urging Boris Johnson not to raise taxes this fall, warning it will stifle recovery when we need it most. Party donors have spoken out after fears Mr Johnson and his Chancellor Rishi Sunak are willing to sanction budget tax hikes, expected in November, to foot the bill for tackling the Covid pandemic. 19 and a new strategy for financing social care for the elderly. Johnny Leavesley, chairman of the Midlands Industrial Council, one of the party’s largest donor groups, urged Mr Sunak to embrace Thatcherian principles. Mr Leavesley said: Rishi Sunak has been the perfect chancellor for the pandemic, generously supporting what has been needed to keep the economy alive, but he must now embrace Thatcherian principles by restraining state spending and reducing taxes to stimulate economic growth. The council – whose executive members donate hundreds of thousands of pounds to the party each year – offered financial support to dozens of Tory candidates in the Midlands and northern England in the 2019 general election . Urging Mr Sunak to reverse a planned corporate tax hike and raise the threshold for national insurance contributions to help lower wages, Mr Leavesley said: Businesses outside the leisure sector have posted strong performance during the pandemic. As containment continues to ease, the leisure sector will also rebound. We need economic recovery and corporate growth to pay government debt and spending. We’re already heavily taxed, and tax hikes this fall will stifle a recovery when we need it most. Other donors have joined the calls. Lord Cruddas, who has donated $ 1.8million since 2015 and received a peerage from Mr Johnson late last year, said: I saw Rishi [Sunak] on television confirms that it is not in the manifesto to raise taxes, so I am convinced that they will not raise taxes. We will have the fastest growing economy in the world next year, and the EU economy is recovering. I do not think it is necessary to increase taxes. Alexander Termerko, who donated around 700,000 to the party, said: It is a mistake to raise taxes. As a donor and party activist, tax increases undermine our party’s manifesto, which emphasizes the importance of fiscal responsibility and lowering taxes. As a businessman, I see this will reduce our ability to compete internationally and waste many of the benefits we received after Brexit. It is very inappropriate to raise taxes now. A fourth donor – a successful businessman who gave nearly a million more – asked not to be named, but said: A tax is a cost to business and every time you increase the cost, you get less. Boris increasingly alienates his supporters. There is just a series of increasingly absurd policies, net zero is total madness, everyone knows that. It’s just a childish fantasy, a posture. He is to the left of David Cameron. And David Cameron almost split the Conservative Party. Jeremy Hosking, who donated $ 375,000 to the party mainly during Theresa Mays ‘time as leader, but now backs Laurence Foxs Reclaim Party, added: The government must stop doing silly things while s’ expecting good results. Magic money tree, green fanaticism, now taxes go up? It cannot end well.

