South China Sea: United States to maintain army in Philippines “in case of conflict” | World | New





US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has secured an agreement from Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to re-establish a key pact allowing the continuation of military exercises between the two countries. The move is seen as a vital step by the United States to “offset” an increasingly aggressive and assertive China as fears grow about what Xi Jinping might do next in the South China Sea. DW News reporter JC Gotinga explained how the important deal will mean the United States “maintain a considerable military presence ”in Asia.

The reporter said: “Looking at the big picture, the Philippines currently stands in terms of geopolitics. “This must be seen in large part as a victory for the Philippines in terms of a credible defensive position. “And that is its ability to resist any possible aggression from China.” He explained how the United States is the Philippines’ only ally sworn in by a military treaty. JUST IN Beijing’s violent warning to ‘bi * ch Britain’ as HMS Queen Elizabeth enters South China Sea

Gotinga added that the treaty, called the Visiting Forces Agreement, allows for military exercises between the two countries. Along with the exercises, the deal also allows the United States to “maintain a considerable military presence in the Philippines” which it says would otherwise be prohibited. He added: “Experts agree that the Visiting Forces Agreement ‘gives teeth’ to the alliance between the Philippines and the United States. “Which means without that, even though there is this alliance on paper, if there is a need for the United States to come to the Philippines in a military sense … READ MORE China issues a serious warning to British ships “Will not tolerate provocation!” “

Secretary Austin said his visit was aimed at highlighting the importance of relations with the Philippines, which is the United States’ oldest ally in Asia. The news comes as Beijing has called Britain a “bi * ch” that “demands a beating” as HMS Queen Elizabeth and her group of carriers entered the South China Sea. The bizarre attack follows an ongoing dispute between Britain and China that has reached new heights as British Navy warships navigate disputed territories to conduct operations as a show of force West towards China. Hu Xijin, editor of the state newspaper Global Times, suggested that the warships were part of “provocations” against China, saying: “To put it specifically, if the UK wants to play the role of coercing China in the South China Sea, so that’s being a bitch. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1470532/South-China-Sea-news-US-navy-military-base-Philippines-Joe-Biden-Duterte-Xi-Jinping-WW3-vn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos