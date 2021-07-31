PTI government grants Rs 100million to anti-rape law fund





Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul spoke on the Rape Law in the National Assembly on Friday. According to his statement, the government kept 100 million rupees for the anti-rape law fund.

She also said that for the first time, the government became a plaintiff in cases of murder and rape against women and children.

Pakistan has laws against such crimes, but no effort has been made in the past to implement them, which is why the current government is working on the anti-rape law.

For the first time, as part of the Federal Government’s Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), Rs 100million has been kept for the anti-rape law fund and other law improvement discussions are in class. She elaborated.

The government is very committed to providing strong legislative measures to tackle gender-based crimes. pic.twitter.com/vXMLDauh1y

– Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) July 30, 2021

Speaking on the Noor Mukadam case, Ms Gul expressed her feelings saying that neighbors and guards must have heard Noor’s screams but unfortunately no one paid attention to her.

She also spoke about the Gender Protection Unit formed under the Islamabad IG which she herself visited and asked her fellow parliamentarians to do the same. Any act of harassment or violence against a woman as well as the forced labor of a child under the age of 14 can be reported using the number 8090.

Read more: Zartaj Gul opposes Hafiz Hamdullah for his sexist comments

Ironically, during the speech, the Speaker was busy with paperwork, as were the MPs seated behind Ms. Gul who were constantly engaged in their own conversation.

This gives the impression that her speech was not well listened to by the members of the assembly and Mrs. Gul had to intervene and ask the President to give her some attention.

In addition, on social media, an old clip from a TV show is circulating in which two different episodes of Mazak Raat are shown one after the other.

@zartajgulwazir pic.twitter.com/UBIZ2hJBl1

– Ambreen PTI (@ AmbreenPTI1) July 30, 2021

In the first clip, Zartaj Gul is asked a hypothetical question about who she would like to give the life jacket to, if the boat sank. The options available to her are Ayesha Gulalai and Modi. To which she cleverly responds that Ayesha may be an enemy of herself, but at least she is not the enemy of the country.

In the second clip, another PML (N) MP is asked a hypothetical question in a photo of who he would frame on a wall if he had a choice between Imran Khan and Nirandar Modi. To which he replies that Modi is better than Imran Khan.

Read more: From Gulalai and Articles 62/63: PML-N’s New Strategy to Disqualify Khan

The purpose of the clip could be to project an image of Pro-Pakistan vs. Anti-Pakistan among the two parties, as the user who shared the video wrote that this is the difference between PTI’s and PML’s account (N) .

Zartaj Gul retweeted the video on his wall.

