The DOJ’s Mo Brooks decision is bad news for Trump. It is also unnecessarily confusing.





This week, the Justice Department told Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Alabama, that it would not be its winger. At least, not in the context of his defense against the trial of California Democratic Representative Eric Swalwells.

Swalwell alleges that Brooks should be held responsible for instigating insurgency on Capitol Hill. But the DOJ’s decision means Brooks risks defending himself against Swalwells’ claims. It also means that former President Donald Trump, who is also cited as an accused in the lawsuit, could suffer the same fate. So much for having the DOJ like Trumps ride or die.

The DOJ’s decision not to intervene, however, has implications beyond Brooks and Trump. It could also affect when and how future presidents and members of Congress can be prosecuted.

First, the details of the Swalwells lawsuit, which he filed against Brooks, Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Rudy Giuliani. Brooks, as we may remember, gave a speech on January 6 in which he exclaimed, “Today is the day that American patriots start taking names and kicking each other’s teeth. ass! He also told Slate he was wearing a bulletproof vest because he had been told there could be violence. Nonetheless, Brooks wanted the charges against him dismissed, citing the Federal Employees Liability and Torts Compensation Act of 1988 (aka the Westfall Act).

At its basic level, the Westfall Act provides that if federal employees are prosecuted for torts (acts which may result in civil liability) committed in the course of their employment, the employee is fired from the matter and the federal government intervenes. and acts as a defendant. In this case, the lawsuit would also be transferred to federal court because the plaintiff is now suing the federal government under the Federal Tort Claims Act. This protection makes sense for federal employees who might otherwise face crushing legal bills to defend themselves against lawsuits brought simply because those employees are doing their jobs.

For Westfall Act to apply, the first question is whether a person is considered a federal employee, and the second is whether an act is done in the course of their employment. The attorney general makes this decision, but if the decision is challenged in court, a federal judge will intervene.

This two-part dance can be confusing. A legislative solution is needed.

Despite Brooks’ assertion that Westfall Act protection should apply to him, the DOJ concluded that Brooks was not acting within the scope of his job when he helped stoke an angry mob at the ‘Ellipse. Instead, the DOJ described the rally as a campaign rally. The DOJ pointed out that if the allegations against Brooks are true, they clearly fall outside the scope of an officer or employee of the United States: Conspiring to prevent legal certification of the 2020 election. and harming members of Congress and inciting a riot on Capitol Hill.

However, Brooks can still ask a federal court to determine that he was acting in the course of his employment.

The DOJ has unequivocally signaled that Trump will not be protected in the same way: inciting or conspiring to instigate a violent attack on the United States Congress is not within the scope of a representative’s job. or any federal employee and therefore is not the kind of conduct for which the United States is properly substituted as defendants under the Westfall Act.

Every jurisdiction has laws on the books that determine when an employee acts in the course of their employment, in part because it determines when employers can be held accountable for actions taken by their employees. But Congress needs to provide more guidance on when the president and members of Congress can be prosecuted. Relying on the DOJ and individual judges led to inconsistent conclusions.

For example, reporter E. Jean Carroll sued Trump for libel in 2019. Carroll alleged that when Trump denied sexually assaulting her, he was lying and the lies amounted to defamatory statements. While Trump was still in office, Attorney General William Barrs DOJ argued that Trump should be removed from office and that the DOJ should be able to stand in for the defendant in the case. Because the federal government cannot be sued for defamation, this argument, if successful, would end the case.

Related

A federal judge, however, rejected the DOJ’s argument, with the judge finding that Trump, as president, should not be considered a federal employee within the meaning of the Westfall Act and that Trump’s refusals were outside the scope of the law. part of his job. Shortly after this move, Trump lost the election, but in a surprising and disappointing move to some, Attorney General Merrick Garland continued this approach and said he should be able to replace Trump. The DOJ continued to assert that Trump’s denials of the sexual assault allegations were statements made in the course of his job.

It is difficult to reconcile the DOJ’s approach in these two different cases. On the one hand, we have the DOJ’s conclusion that a president’s refusal to allege long-standing sexual assault falls within the scope of employment. (Certainly, there is case law regarding a member of Congress facing a libel complaint to support this conclusion.) On the flip side, we have the DOJ ruling that Brooks, speaking at a political rally on certification for a presidential election, not within the scope of employment.

What is the solution? The DOJ made what looks like a bad decision in the Carroll case and the right decision in the Swalwell case.

The Supreme Court knows who should answer this question. After a 1988 ruling on the scope of immunity for federal employees from state civil suits, the United States Supreme Court explicitly asked Congress for legislative guidance. As a result, lawmakers passed the Westfall Act.

Now is the time to clarify this law to provide more consistent guidance. In particular, Congress can provide advice regarding when the President is considered a federal employee and under what circumstances the President and members of Congress should be considered to be acting in the course of their employment as elected representatives.

