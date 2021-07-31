Bali Nine trio chance to score early in prison | Canberra weather





news, latest news Three members of Bali Nine in Australia, who have spent 16 years behind bars, should be forgiven and allowed to walk in freedom one day, prison and justice officials have said. The three, who are jailed in Bali, are serving life sentences for their role in an ill-fated heroin smuggling plot and unless they can get a reprieve from the Indonesian president, they will never be released. As Indonesia’s Independence Day approaches August 17, when remissions are traditionally announced, the trio’s prison governors and justice officials have sent glowing reports to Jakarta, recommending that they are given a chance to live outside of prison. The final decision rests with President Joko Widodo, who in 2015 ordered Bali Nine leaders Myuran Sukumaran, 34, and Andrew Chan, 31, to be executed by firing squad. Matthew James Norman, 34, and Si Yi Chen, 36, are held at Kerobokan Prison in Bali while Scott Rush, 35, is at Bangli Narcotics Prison in North Bali. Norman and Rush were the youngest of nine Australians arrested in April 2005 as they attempted to smuggle 8.3 kg of heroin from Bali. The group, including four couriers with the drugs attached to them, were arrested at Bali airport and the rest at a nearby hotel. Sukumaran and Chan were sentenced to death and the others, except Renae Lawrence, received life sentences. Under Indonesian law, life means life, unless a prisoner can successfully obtain a reprieve from the president and be given a decisive sentence that would entitle him to annual sentence reductions and freedom. Kerobokan Prison Governor Fikri Jaya Soebing told AAP that Norman and Chen were model prisoners and deserved time off. He said the two were involved in rehabilitation programs that were helping fellow inmates. “Once we bring it to the government, it means they deserve (a discount),” Fikri said. “They never broke the rules inside the prison and they actively run the rehabilitation programs in the prison. They’ve met all the requirements. If they didn’t deserve to get it, I wouldn’t have it. not proposed. “Both are active. at the workshop, Si Yi in silver jewelry while Matthew takes care of the clothes. They also train other inmates. They also teach English and both are also active in religious activities. Si Yi Chen runs a goldsmith training rehabilitation program in the prison called Mule Jewels, which gives prisoners hope and teaches them skills for their release. Norman is “He realized his wrongdoing,” said Agus Pritiatno, adding that Rush had participated in drug rehab programs. said he told Rush to be patient with the surrender request and to continue to behave properly. The Bali Corrections Council recommended that Rush, Chen and Norman reduce their sentences. For Rush, the board said he was just a teenager when he was arrested, with immature cognition and decision-making ability. In Norman and Chen’s recommendations, the board said they had already spent many years in prison and therefore should be forgiven and allowed to have certainty about their future. Bali Nine member Martin Stephens, 45, also serving a life sentence, is being held in Malang, east Java. Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen, who was in the same prison, died of cancer in 2018. Lawrence was released in 2018 and returned to Australia. Associated Australian Press /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/aef9cf5f-6dd8-4864-89db-d43cd418d40a.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

