Fault lines multiply in US-Indian relations

(MENAFN – Asia Times) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to New Delhi this week was a revelation in many ways. He highlighted how much India has changed through the searing pain of the past year and how this tumultuous time has led to a government recalculation reset.

An overhaul of foreign policies has become inevitable. Body language in the joint press conference of Blinken and his Indian host, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Wednesday bears witness to this.

The US-India relationship remains fundamentally strong as it enjoys bipartisan support in both countries. But flaws have appeared.

First, the neoconservative ideology of the Joe Biden administration forces it to adopt intrusive policies on issues of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, which offends the sensitivities of the government of Narendra Modi.

Paradoxically, some of the more pro-American sections of Indian opinion also happen to be the harshest critics of Prime Minister Modi’s government. Their alienation is so deep that they will not even hesitate to join the Indian left in berating the government.

Blinken’s decision to hold a civil society roundtable with a group of Indians sent a powerful message to the Modi government that things may not be as bad as in Belarus or Myanmar, but l India is viewed by the Biden administration in much the same way as the Turkey of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an ally wandering towards postmodern authoritarianism.

An AFP dispatch from Delhi reported that during the discussion, Blinken issued a veiled warning about the decline in Indian democracy.

The United States sees Indian democracy receding under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP / Pal Chaudhury / NurPhoto

No pun from Blinken could hide the reality that he had no words of praise for the Modi government. Jaishankar didn’t seem particularly upset by this either.

Correctly believing that the Biden administration is unlikely to easily abandon the goals it pursued, Jaishankar was also not in the mood to apologize.

And at one point, he intervened at the press conference to defiantly point out that the quest for a more perfect union applies as much to Indian democracy as it does to American democracy.

Jaishankar asserted that it is the moral obligation of all political regimes to right wrongs when they have been done, including historically. And many of the decisions and policies that you have seen over the past few years fall into that category.

He argued that freedoms are important, we value them, but never equate freedom with non-governance or lack of governance or bad governance. They are two completely different things. It’s hard to remember a modern day Indian minister publicly pushing back the United States.

The press conference also highlighted the deep disillusionment in Delhi over the irresponsible manner in which the United States went on a rampage and left Afghanistan, leaving that country in ruins and endangering regional security and stability and billions of dollars of Indian investment in this country, both in financial support and technical assistance and engineering projects.

Jaishankar noted bitterly that the outcome is decided on the battlefield in Afghanistan and hinted at continued Pakistani interference. He did not take Blinken’s easy way of blaming the Taliban and instead pointed to the broad consensus, a deep consensus among most of Afghanistan’s neighbors that there should be a political settlement.

Certainly, Washington’s clumsy rearguard action to create another Quad (quadrilateral diplomatic platform) comprising the United States, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan in order to remain anchored in the region itself. after the humiliating defeat of the 20 Years War would have come as a nasty surprise in Delhi and prompted it to slam the door on any form of movement with America in the Hindu Kush.

US military equipment is sold for scrap outside Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul. The hasty exit of the United States from Afghanistan shocked India. Photo: AFP / Haroon Sabawoon / Anadolu Agency

The dryness in Jaishankar’s tone had a tinge of contempt.

Regarding the very important Covid-19 vaccines, Blinken did not say a word about a TRIPS (trade-related intellectual property rights) waiver, which was an Indian initiative.

Clearly, President Biden, who originally backed the initiative, has since quietly backed down under pressure from powerful pharmaceutical companies and their political lobby.

He now accepts their argument that the real solution is to quickly alleviate the global Covid-19 vaccine imbalance by pushing for a package of interventions, including limiting export restrictions, improving vaccine manufacturing in countries of the world. South and issuing voluntary licenses that would allow specific manufacturers to avoid intellectual property restrictions, but without instituting a universal waiver.

So, at the end of the day, Blinken made a big announcement that the United States would provide India with 25 million doses of vaccine. From past experience, India does not know if even this paltry donation is another empty promise. Jaishankar did not react.

Blinken has also avoided giving assurances of giving India full access to raw materials for vaccine production. Has he made any trade concessions to facilitate India’s post-pandemic economic recovery? Will the United States help India avoid another doomsday scenario when the third wave of the epidemic arrives? Did he promise to invest in India to create jobs? Has he had any advice on how the Indian Army can resume patrols in the Depsang Plains? No, none of that.

Blinken’s real mission was undoubtedly to prevent India from moving away from the US-led anti-China coalition. Biden administration fears that without India, the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) with the United States, Japan and Australia will collapse and the containment strategy against China will gain traction in Asia .

So, in typical American fashion of pushing difficult partners, Blinken started off brilliantly by meeting with Tibetan representatives at the first such meeting in India or a third country by American officials, which was a calculated maneuver to create an optic. misleading that complicate the Indo-Chinese tensions.

Pfizer & BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines against Covid-19. Blinken made no mention of a derogation from trade rules on vaccine production. Photo credit: AFP / David Himbert / Hans Lucas

This is no way to treat a hospitable friend that undermines their reputation while enjoying their hospitality at home. It just goes to show how tough the Biden administration is today when it comes to China.

But Blinken underestimated the fault lines in US-Indian relations and the growing chasm between the two countries over the range of issues concerning Afghanistan, vaccine distribution and human rights issues. It was a rare high-level exchange between India and the United States where there was virtually no rhetoric directed against China.

That said, it is highly likely that India will attend the face-to-face meeting to discuss the Quad, which President Biden plans to convene. This will be a watershed moment, as the intention of the United States is to create a regional mechanism strategically to contain and exert pressure on China, in simple terms, to institutionalize the Quad, where the four countries have their own reasons for doing so. in the face of perceived pressures and challenges posed by The Rise of China.

The Quad’s record so far has been dismal, whether on Covid vaccines, rare earth supply chains or against the Chinese Belt and Road initiative. Still, the way forward in US-China relations is expected to be difficult, and the Biden administration is hoping to wipe out China.

Indeed, the strategic contradictions are obvious as all the Quad countries, including the United States, also need bilateral economic cooperation and even regional cooperation with China. When the Quad’s lead dog slyly keeps the door open for such cooperation, the choice of the three subordinates couldn’t be clearer.

India must continue to walk the fine line both to avoid collateral damage from the Biden administration’s zigzag policies on China and to retain its own autonomy to negotiate with China bilaterally. Biden is a very experienced politician and if he realizes the futility of trying to suppress China, a pattern of coexistence may well emerge.

This article was produced in partnership by Indian Punchline and Globetrotter, who provided it to Asia Times.

MK Bhadrakumar is a former Indian diplomat.

