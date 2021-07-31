Are China’s New Draft Rules Preparing for a Possible War?

ANALYSIS / OPINION:

Recent updates on China are all indicative of the country’s efforts to prepare for war.

This month, China’s Ministry of Veterans Affairs released a package of changes to the country’s draft regulations. These new changes have focused on veterans who can now return to their original units or be placed elsewhere.

Under the new regulations, the Central Military Commission or the State Council would be responsible for the enlistment of soldiers and military personnel for the government and other military agencies at various levels. The Central Military Commission exercises command and control over the PLA, the people’s armed forces and the militia. Government authorities would help ex-combatants return to the units.

The Draft / Conscription regulation is basically the mandatory enlistment of citizens for any national service, especially the military.

Conscription regulations were introduced in China in 1985, and the last revision was in 2001. Military service with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China is technically compulsory for all Chinese citizens. Yet, in reality, compulsory military service has not yet been performed and enforced since 1949, as the PLA has always been able to recruit a sufficient number of volunteers. Conscription was not required in practice, due to China’s large population. The Chinese military has a large pool of candidates willingly available for recruitment.

New regulatory plans introduced by China reveal many key aspects, including the creation of an inter-ministerial conscription system and attempts to regularize the procedure as part of the expansion of the country’s digital government.

Another notable change in conscription plans is wartime enlistment in the military. Local state media quoted Chinese military expert Song Zhongping, a former instructor with the People’s Liberation Army, and reported that enlisting veterans in the military can quickly increase and enhance the potential of the army. army if China goes to war.

But why is China preparing for a war-like situation?

All of these new updates are a result of the Chinese Communist Party’s centenary celebrations where President Xi Jinping, in his hour-long speech, reiterated the party’s unwavering commitment to unify China.

The publication of the project also comes amid a context where China is making enemies with its western neighbors on issues such as human rights abuses, persecution of ethnic minorities and territorial disputes with nations.

In January this year, Communist Party leader President Xi Jinping, who heads the Central Military Commission, exaggerated the need for full-time combat readiness and said the PLA must use the abrasions of the field. battle to improve the capabilities of soldiers. Like China faced security concerns in March, President Jinping also told the Chinese military to be ready to respond to any threatening and difficult situation.

After the centenary celebrations, Chinese state media outlets revealed details of a hypothetical Chinese ambush against Taiwan. According to the article on naval and merchant ships, China is implementing a three-step plan to invade the island and overthrow the Taipei government.

Since last year, China has been playing war games off the coast of the island of Taiwan in what is widely seen as invasion trials. On June 15, 2021, China flew a record 28 fighter jets from the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone, the largest incursion in the past two years. The scale and frequency of Chinese activity is at an all-time high along the midline that unofficially separates Taiwan’s airspace from the mainland.

It is clear that the increase in thefts is part of a Beijing effort to step up pressure on Taiwan; China, however, is sticking to its earlier words that such thefts are routine.

The G7 countries, at their last meeting, specifically highlighted Taiwan to underline how crucial peace and stability is in the Taiwan Strait.

The United States has promised unofficial ties with Taiwan despite being official diplomatic allies, a sore point for China. The United States also urged Beijing not to rush and intimidate Taiwan and to develop a healthy dialogue.

China is infamous for its takeovers of hostile territories. Many countries are worried about Beijing’s actions, and real fears of war are growing.

Jianli Yang is the Founder and President of Citizen Power Initiatives for China and the author of For Us, the Living: A Journey to Shine the Light on Truth.