Opposition calls for president’s intervention on farmer deaths, Pegasus row





A delegation from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Nationalist Congress Party and the National Conference met with President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday and urged him to call on Narendra Modi’s government to set up a joint parliamentary committee on the hundreds of farmers died in the nine-month long agitation against the three controversial farm laws. The delegation also requested a debate on the Pegasus cyberattack. The delegation handed over the memorandum which was also signed by BSP, Shiv Sena, CPI, CPI (M) and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party. Congress is not a signatory. After meeting with the president, SAD chief Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the entire opposition had been asking the government for two weeks to allow it to speak in parliament on people-related issues. Ms. Badal was accompanied by Ritesh Pandey from BSP, Mohammed Faizal from NCP and Hasnain Masoodi from NC Ms Badal said other opposition parties, including Congress, have been asked to accompany her, but have not joined. Democratic traditions under threat We have come here to tell the President that democracy and democratic traditions are under threat and that the voice of parliamentarians is also being crushed in Parliament. It is a great loss for democracy. As the guardian and guardian of the country’s conscience, he should pressure the government to listen to peoples’ issues and allow parliament to function, the former Union minister told reporters. Ms Badal said more than 500 farmers have so far died in the unrest as the government lives in denial. Statements by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomars that no farmer has died puts salt in our wounds, she said. The government says this is a one-state issue, but members of Parliament have come here from different states, all over the country.

