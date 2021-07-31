Rishi Sunak seeks advice from Boris Johnson’s political consultant Sir Lynton Crosby

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has consulted with election-winning political consultant Sir Lynton Crosby as he prepares to fight No.10 over Boris Johnson’s spending plans.

Australian-born Sir Lynton, who became the Wizard of Oz after staging Mr Johnson’s London mayoral victory in 2008, was seen in Downing Street on Wednesday, sparking speculation that the Prime Minister will was consulting about a summer reshuffle of his government.

In fact, relations between Sir Lynton and Mr Johnson remain icy after the strategist criticized the influence he believes PM’s wife Carrie has over No 10: Once in Downing Street, Sir Lynton walked over to Mr. Sunaks’ apartment, where the men had what assistants describe as a quick catch-up.

Meeting disgraced Sir Lynton is the clearest sign so far that Mr Sunak is determined to forge a political identity separate from Mr Johnsons, as the Treasury tries to keep control over the Prime Minister’s plans to spend money. billion on net zero green policies, reforming social protection and infrastructure projects to level underprivileged parts of the North.

Sir Lyntons’ expertise includes polling the popularity of individual policies such as the triple lock protecting the value of the state pension, which Mr Sunak says is becoming an unsustainable $ 4 billion a year commitment in the context of the cost of more than 400 billion of the pandemic.

Mr Sunak, the frontrunner to succeed Mr Johnson as prime minister, is particularly concerned about the popularity of parties in the Red Wall seats taken from Labor in the 2019 general election.

A YouGov poll concluded yesterday that the party’s efforts to appeal for the Red Wall endangered up to 16 seats in its Blue Wall heartland in southern and eastern England.

Relations between Sir Lynton and Boris Johnson (pictured Thursday) remain frigid after the strategist criticized the influence he believes PM’s wife Carrie has over No 10

The Mail on Sunday revealed last month that Mr Sunak had warned Mr Johnson that his 10 billion social protection reforms a year would not be affordable without the introduction of a new dedicated tax, equivalent to one for additional cent on national insurance. .

The decision was put on hold until at least the fall following an uprising by Cabinet ministers who argued it would be a violation of the party’s manifesto pledge not to raise taxes.

The Chancellor also denied estimates of reaching the UK’s net zero target by 2050, which exceed $ 1.4 trillion.