PM Modi to launch e-RUPI digital payment solution on August 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch on August 2 a person-specific and goal-specific digital payment solution, e-RUPI, via videoconference.

The e-RUPI initiative will be one of the programs launched over the years to limit the points of contact between the government and the recipient and “to ensure that the benefits reach the intended beneficiaries in a targeted and tight manner,” said the Prime Minister’s office in a statement. declaration.

e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payments. It is an e-voucher based on a QR code or an SMS chain, which is delivered to the mobile phones of the beneficiaries.

e-RUPI connects service sponsors with beneficiaries and service providers digitally without any physical interface. It also ensures that payment to the service provider is not made until the transaction is complete. Being prepaid in nature, it guarantees prompt payment to the service provider without the intervention of any intermediary.

E-RUPI’s unique payment mechanism will allow users to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payment app or online banking access, at the service provider.

The e-RUPI platform was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on its UPI platform, in collaboration with the Ministry of Financial Services, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Health Authority.

This is expected to be a revolutionary initiative to ensure leak-free social service delivery. It can also be used to provide services in programs to provide drugs and nutritional support in maternal and child health programs, tuberculosis eradication programs, drugs and diagnostics in the under programs such as Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertilizer subsidies, etc., PMO said.

Even the private sector can take advantage of these digital vouchers as part of their employee wellness and corporate social responsibility programs, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

