GOLDSTEIN: Why China makes Trudeau’s carbon tax irrelevant

Whenever man-made climate change is discussed in the next federal election in Canada, keep in mind that the country that matters most on this issue is China and that the fossil fuel that matters most in China is the coal.
In 2019, China generated more emissions for the first time than the whole developed world combined
The reason is that whatever China does, everything Canada does doesn’t matter in terms of greenhouse gas emissions.
This is because coal and not oil is the most carbon intensive fossil fuel and the main contributor to global emissions.
In China, electricity from coal supplies 57% of its energy needs. In Canada, it is 7.4%.
China consumes more coal than the rest of the world combined.
In 2019, China was responsible for 27% of global emissions. The second largest emitter was the United States with 11%. Canada contributes 1.5%.
In 2019, China generated for the first time more emissions of 14.09 gigatonnes than the whole developed world combined 14.06 gigatons, including the 38 member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and the 27 members of the European Union.
According to international research firm Rhodium Group, China’s emissions in 2019 more than tripled from 1990 levels, with an increase of 25% in the past decade alone.
China is also building coal-fired power plants at a faster rate than the rest of the world combined.
In March, energy reporter Michael Standaert, writing in YaleEnvironment360, published by the Yale School of the Environment, reported that in 2020, China commissioned 38.4 gigawatts of new coal-fired power, more than three times that that has been posted everywhere else.
A total of 247 gigawatts of coal-fired power is currently being planned or developed (in China), nearly six times the total coal production capacity of Germany. China has also offered additional new coal-fired power plants which, if built, would produce 73.5 gigawatts of electricity, more than five times the 13.9 gigawatts offered in the rest of the world combined.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged Canada to reduce our emissions to 45% below 2005 levels by 2030 and to net zero by 2050. (No Liberal or Conservative federal government has ever achieved a single goal he set for himself in more than three decades.)
Defenders of China argue that countries’ dependence on coal has decreased over time (mainly due to public anger over air pollution), that China’s per capita emissions are fine. lower than in Canada, that most of today’s atmospheric emissions have been emitted by developed countries, and that China is a world leader in the development of wind and solar energy.
That said, it is also a major investor in coal-fired power plants across the world.
A better argument, based on realpolitik, is that China’s goal is to have enough energy to feed its 1.4 billion people today, not global temperatures 80 years from now.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China’s emissions will peak before 2030 and reach net zero by 2060.
But given China’s record on COVID-19, Hong Kong, Uyghurs, Tibet, Taiwan, and its appalling treatment of two Canadians Michaels Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, it’s best to take what Xi says with a huge grain of salt. sand.
China’s dependence on coal makes everything Trudeau does in Canada irrelevant, including its national carbon tax / price, a policy the Americans have refused to implement to this day.
That said, many Canadians agree with Trudeau that no matter what China does, we have to do something, given the rising global temperatures.
Fair point. Remember, what Canada does is irrelevant, except as a symbolic gesture.
