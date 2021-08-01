Only Prime Minister or Home Secretary can answer questions about Pegasus, says Jairam Ramesh





Asking the new IT minister for clarification is a macabre joke since he himself was the target of surveillance, says the congressional leader.



Parliament has not functioned for nine consecutive days as the opposition wants a debate on the Pegasus spyware controversy, with a response from Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Home Secretary Amit Shah, while the whole government is only willing to allow clarification from IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. . Highlighting the government’s lack of intention to tackle key issues such as rising prices and unrest among farmers outside of the espionage scandal, Chief Congressional Whip to Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, said declared that the passage of bills in the din is a complete mockery and an insult to the people. . Parliament did not function properly for nine consecutive days. Barring a debate over the COVID pandemic, the Rajya Sabha has seen no further significant deliberation. Will this also continue next week? The demand of all opposition parties is above all a discussion on Pegasus with a response from Home Secretary Amit Shah. Indeed, espionage and surveillance have serious implications not only for the constitutional rights of citizens, but also for national security. The government says we can seek clarification from the new Minister of Informatics. It’s a macabre joke since the new IT minister was himself the target of Pegasus espionage and surveillance. Opposition parties have said Pegasus is the key priority. Are other issues like high fuel prices, farmers’ protests that last for nine months not just as important? Of course they are! I myself gave advice on the current economic situation and the ongoing farmer protests on July 23 before the Pegasus episode unfolded. A number of my colleagues and friends in the opposition have tabled similar opinions. We have heard nothing from the President on these opinions. Has the government tried to reach out to the opposition to break the deadlock? No! Rushing to meetings of opposition parties and inviting opposition leaders for tea as a disposable conversation line like Piyush Goyal (House Leader to Rajya Sabha) and Pralhad Joshi (Minister of Parliamentary Affairs) have shows a total lack of seriousness on the part of governments. We are waiting for Rajnath Singh to summon all the leaders of both chambers for a discussion. When IT Minister Vaishnaw stood up to make a statement to Rajya Sabha on Pegasus, TMC MP Shantanu Sen ripped and tore up his papers. On that day, the opposition could have sought clarification on Mr. Vaishnaw’s statement. Did you not pass up this opportunity? The House has to be in order to be able to ask for clarification. In fact, after the Minister of Informatics, Mr. Vaishnaw, read his meaningless statement, the chairman, Mr. Naidu was moving on to the next point when I stood up and asked what was going on. clarifications which are our legitimate right. But I only raised it as a procedure. The truth is, neither the old nor the new IT minister is the right person to answer the questions the nation is asking. Only the PM or HM are able to answer these questions. There is no room for a third person in this one-man, two-man military government. The government can shorten the session. So far, four bills have been passed in Rajya Sabha amid the din without any substantive debate. In Lok Sabha too, we see a similar situation. Your comments It is quite clear that a combined and forceful opposition has cornered the government on the Pegasus issue. The government does not want any discussion on this subject. Hence his threats to adjourn Parliament. It is a real derision and an insult to the people of our country to pass bills through the din. Pegasus is a problem that affects every Indian and undermines our democracy. Farmers’ problems, economic issues, commodity prices are also of paramount importance and we have also made a stir in Parliament about them.

