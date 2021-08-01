Xi Jinping urges China to prepare for ‘military struggle’ amid Afghan security concerns





Chinese President Xi Jinping called on China’s military leaders to strengthen their solidarity with the Communist Party as he warned of a potential armed conflict and security concerns on the country’s border with Afghanistan. Xi said on Friday that China should prepare for a “military struggle” as the United States prepares to withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11 this year. Xi made remarks on strengthening the country’s military prowess ahead of the 94th anniversary of the formation of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Beijing officials have been voicing concerns for months that the US withdrawal from Afghanistan is causing a resurgence of the Taliban and spurring regional instability. Xi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said this week that the US withdrawal could provide Uyghur separatists with a terrorist base of operations in which they could carry out attacks against the CCP in the western Xinjiang region. And at China’s eastern borders, British and American warships have stepped up their presence in the South China Sea and challenged Beijing’s claim to international trade waters. “On the path to the complete construction of a modern socialist country and the achievement of the second centenary goal, national defense and the army must be placed in a more important position, and the consolidation of national defense and a strong army must be accelerated, “Xi Jinping said on Friday. , according to South China Morning Post. “We must persist in strengthening comprehensive war planning and preparing for military struggle,” added the Chinese president. The CCP Qiushi The newspaper noted that Xi also ordered the People’s Liberation Army to be “absolutely loyal” to the Communist Party and claimed that the country’s absolute leadership system is a military advantage for China over Western democracies. . Wang welcomed a Taliban delegation headed by the group’s political committee head, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, on Wednesday. Xi took over the chairmanship of the Central Military Commission eight years ago and has consistently pushed the PLA to prepare for war in any theater. Xi also led a massive overhaul of the country’s military forces in 2015 to modernize the Chinese military. Xi echoed the same sentiment on Friday, urging military and party leaders to push for massive technological developments within their armed forces. “There is a need to promote high-level scientific and technological autonomy, accelerate research on key basic technologies, accelerate the development of strategic, advanced and disruptive technologies,” Xi said. News week has contacted official representatives of the Chinese envoy in Washington for further remarks on the effects of the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, but has not had a response in time for the publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/xi-jinping-urges-china-prep-military-struggle-amid-afghanistan-security-concerns-1614931 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos