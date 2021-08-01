We hope Boris Johnson’s new crime blitz will build confidence in the justice system.

IT IS vital that the public trust the police to ensure their safety.

But the clear message from our poll today is that victims of crime feel terribly disappointed.

Most said they were treated with indifference or worse by officers after reporting a violation.

And half said senior police officials were more concerned with their public image than catching crooks.

The British want cops to focus on gang violence, sexual assault and burglaries, not on aroused hate speech or online trolling.

Law-abiding citizens are fed up with officers dancing with environmentalists while the police are unstoppable.

So we hope that Boris Johnson’s new crime blitz will build confidence in the justice system.

Our poll shows that the British are overwhelmingly backing his tough stance, which will give the victims a much bigger boost.

Six in ten, for example, want thugs humiliated by having to wear high-visibility vests during community service.

But we’ve heard similar political rhetoric before, and the masses have always lost the intrigue.

The Prime Minister must ensure that this crackdown is more than empty words.

He must dismantle the politically correct culture that permeates certain forces and ensure that they change their priorities.

Voters won’t forgive him if his harsh speech turns out to be toothless.

Return the smugglers

GREAT BRITAIN rightly expects its European neighbors to help fight the evil gangs that smuggle migrants through the Channel.

But when these countries come together and condemn these monsters, it is our legal system that fails.

Dozens of Albanian gangsters living in Britain should be assaulted in Belgium, France or Germany after being convicted of horrific crimes there or at least should be tried in their courts.

But many are still here years later after exploiting long extradition loopholes.

It is beyond belief that these crooks can make fun of our courts.

We need to sort out our own backyard before we demand that other countries do more.

If we cannot extradite these ringleaders, how are we going to reverse the tide of human misery?

All the best, Carrie

WE wish Carrie Johnson the best of luck with her new pregnancy.

The news was tinged with sadness as the PM’s wife revealed she was following her miscarriage earlier this year.

Like all couples who experience such heartbreak, Boris and Carrie deserve every chance of happiness with their new baby.