Politics
We hope Boris Johnson’s new crime blitz will build confidence in the justice system.
IT IS vital that the public trust the police to ensure their safety.
But the clear message from our poll today is that victims of crime feel terribly disappointed.
Most said they were treated with indifference or worse by officers after reporting a violation.
And half said senior police officials were more concerned with their public image than catching crooks.
The British want cops to focus on gang violence, sexual assault and burglaries, not on aroused hate speech or online trolling.
Law-abiding citizens are fed up with officers dancing with environmentalists while the police are unstoppable.
So we hope that Boris Johnson’s new crime blitz will build confidence in the justice system.
Our poll shows that the British are overwhelmingly backing his tough stance, which will give the victims a much bigger boost.
Six in ten, for example, want thugs humiliated by having to wear high-visibility vests during community service.
But we’ve heard similar political rhetoric before, and the masses have always lost the intrigue.
The Prime Minister must ensure that this crackdown is more than empty words.
He must dismantle the politically correct culture that permeates certain forces and ensure that they change their priorities.
Voters won’t forgive him if his harsh speech turns out to be toothless.
Return the smugglers
GREAT BRITAIN rightly expects its European neighbors to help fight the evil gangs that smuggle migrants through the Channel.
But when these countries come together and condemn these monsters, it is our legal system that fails.
Dozens of Albanian gangsters living in Britain should be assaulted in Belgium, France or Germany after being convicted of horrific crimes there or at least should be tried in their courts.
But many are still here years later after exploiting long extradition loopholes.
It is beyond belief that these crooks can make fun of our courts.
We need to sort out our own backyard before we demand that other countries do more.
If we cannot extradite these ringleaders, how are we going to reverse the tide of human misery?
All the best, Carrie
WE wish Carrie Johnson the best of luck with her new pregnancy.
The news was tinged with sadness as the PM’s wife revealed she was following her miscarriage earlier this year.
Like all couples who experience such heartbreak, Boris and Carrie deserve every chance of happiness with their new baby.
Sources
2/ https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15747036/pm-blitz-crime-confidence-justice-system/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]