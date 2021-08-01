The New Chinese Story – The New Indian Express





To understand a skirmish, you have to ask yourself a fundamental question: what is the end of the game? When it comes to the Sino-Indian conflict that has been going on in one form or another since the mid-1960s, most analysts often forget to remember the “endgame” factor. Hence, they end up looking at it in a biased way. You can’t blame commentators or the media for continually missing the tree for the woods, because that is how China works – it underestimates anything that can challenge its citizens or the world. Its deep pockets wield enough influence over the global media, and its supporters in think tanks underestimate anything unflattering. While the veil on China’s standard operating procedure for advancing its dream of world domination may have changed significantly over the past year, there is still enough bragging left in the way Beijing operates. In this aspect, Kingshuk Nag’s book offers insight into the workings of the Chinese mind and succeeds in crafting the perfect narrative to bolster its one-upmanship with India. A seasoned journalist, Nag sheds a lot of light on the Chinese smoke and mirror game. Using contemporary reality and historical context, it gives the reader much-needed insight into what fuels the new great Chinese game. A New Silk Road explains that China’s plan rests on the premise that it is extremely good to oscillate between “yes” and “no”. This can be seen from the time the PLA invaded India in the 1960s until June of last year, when in an unprovoked attack it killed 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley. in Ladakh. China broke into the territory of a sovereign country, attacked while talks were underway, and then agreed to withdraw. However, the physical movement of his troops did not take place for months. Globally, most think tanks seem to believe that Chinese action along the line of real control was aimed at distracting attention from the global coronavirus pandemic, which is believed to be a laboratory-made biological weapon in the United States. Chinese city of Wuhan. While the dust has not yet fallen on the story of the origin of the virus that crippled the world, one thing is clear: China’s dream of world domination is long in the making. Projects such as the ambitious Belt and Road Initiative are indicators of Beijing’s plans, but where the book excels is how the narrative goes back in time to indicate how the desire to regain Tibet that it lost in 1912 after the collapse of the Qing Dynasty changed everything. for China. The collision course set on the “Roof of the World” a little over a century ago is still relevant today and continues to make China raise its head to thwart India’s rise at all costs. . Add to that the dreams of Chinese Premier Xi Jinping of a Red Empire and what you have is a battle that is far from over. In 2013, Xi launched the “One Road, One Belt” global infrastructure development strategy with the aim of dominating the economy. Although he had reasonable success, Narendra Modi’s emergence in 2014 as Indian Prime Minister saw a tectonic shift in India’s foreign policy, which caused a lot of trouble for the Party’s expansionist ideas. Chinese Communist. Nag’s lucid account presents an in-depth look at the political, economic, social, and cultural factors impacting the current relationship between India and China. A New Silk Road is an indispensable manual for anyone interested in international affairs.

