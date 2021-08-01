The number of hopes increases, the prospects of a dark horse taking over the highest office exist





ISLAMABAD: The number of candidates for the post of Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has risen to half a dozen and the number could rise as Prime Minister Imran Khan holds talks with the candidates.

Two recent additions to the list are Nisar Ansar, elected from Kotli, and Sardar Qayyum Nayazi, who was fired from Bagh. They were specially transported from their hometown to the federal capital for separate talks with the Prime Minister, it has been reliably learned.

During his first campaign meeting in Bagh, Imran Khan, reading the names of Pakistani candidates Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the district, expressed a little surprise at the candidacy of Qayyum Nayazis, but hastened to to add that the Niazis are widespread throughout Pakistan.

However, a former Kashmiri politician said that when this Sardar Qayyum joined the Muslim Conference led by (the late) Sardar Abdul Qayyum long ago, the latter pointed out to him that there cannot be two Sardar. Qayyum in the party. Then Sardar Qayyum, now elected to the AJK Legislative Assembly (AJKLA), added the suffix Nayazi to his name.

During talks with the candidates for the post of Prime Minister, Imran Khan also had talks with the lawyer Sultan Mahmood, the chairman of the AJK section of the PTI, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, Azhar Sadiq and Khawaja Farooq. He didn’t suggest to any of them that he would ultimately be picked for the top spot.

It is believed that after weighing a large group of hopes, the Prime Minister will be in a better position to select his Prime Minister AJK. But at the same time, a dark horse, which is not mentioned publicly, can land the job. Due to the comfortable majority the PTI won in the AJK general election, Imran Khan is beholden to any lobby group to accommodate his candidate as he hopes that no elected lawmaker will defy his decision.

Nisar Ansar, the newcomer to the list of competitors, is an overseas Pakistani and holds British nationality. He contested the election for the first time of Khoi Rutta, Kotli. A special arrangement was made for his election as lawyer Chaudhry Rafique Nayyar, who has served as a minister more than once, was specifically asked not to file his candidacy documents for the same seat with the promise that he would be sponsored. for a special seat for technocrats. .

A PTI leader said Nisar Ansar obtained the ticket at the insistence of lawyer Sultan Mahmood. He said it was possible that the prime minister called Nisar Ansar to verify some facts he was aware of.

The PTI estimated that if Rafique Nayyar had also been in the electoral field as an independent because of the refusal of his ticket, Nisar Ansar would not be able to go to the AJKLA and the seat would be occupied by a rival of the party. While his brother, Dr Maqsood Abdali, is a prominent surgeon in Britain, Nisar Ansar worked there as a paramedic.

Aside from the interviews conducted by Imran Khan, he is not expected to make public his choice for the post of AJK prime minister before the election of his candidates for eight special seats and of the president and vice-president on 2 and 3 August. respectively.

The special seats will be occupied by the PTI, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), most of them going to the ruling party, followed by the other two parties. Of the eight seats, five women and a technocrat, an overseas Pakistani and a religious scholar will each be elected.

The three seats of technocrat, expatriate and religious scholar will certainly be won by the PTI candidates given the numerical strength of the parties. Women’s seats are likely to be shared by PPP and PMLN.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/871654-next-ajk-chief-executive-number-of-hopefuls-swelling-prospects-of-a-dark-horse-grabbing-top-office-exist The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos