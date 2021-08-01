BST or BLT worker, BSU, electricity discount, Internet quota, BPUM, pre-employment card and basic food aid

August 7 Cash aid: BST or BLT for workers, BSU, discounts on electricity, Internet quota, BPUM, pre-employment card and basic social food assistance (illustration) / ayobandung



TEBET, AYOJAKARTA The government has prepared 7 aids for the community during the implementation of the Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM), namely the wave 18 pre-employment card program, the social assistance in cash (BST), the non-monetary social assistance or Sembako Social. Assistance.

In addition, in July and August 2021, the government released the BSU or BLT program for workers and manual workers, productive assistance to microenterprises (BPUM) for MSMEs, reduced electricity tariffs and internet quotas. .

Here is the detail of the 7 aids distributed by the government:

1. BLT or BSU Workers and labor

The Ministry of Manpower received data on potential recipients of government assistance in the form of wage subsidies (BSU) for workers / laborers from BPJS Ketenagakerjaan in Jakarta on Friday (July 30, 2021). The process of transmitting the data of potential beneficiaries of direct cash assistance (BLT) is a sign of the start of the BSU program for July and August 2021.

Labor Minister Ida Fauziyah said today her party received data from BPJS Ketenagakerjaan up to 1 million potential BSU or BLT beneficiaries of 8.73 million workers / workers who should receive help for July and August. For the number of potential beneficiaries, the government has prepared a budget of 8,800 billion rupees.

“Later, the data of the one million potential BSU beneficiaries will be verified and filtered by the Ministry of Manpower to ensure the adequacy of the data format and to avoid data duplication,” said the Minister of Manpower. Minister of Manpower Ida, as indicated by the Ministry of Manpower. official site,www.kemnaker.go.id.

Regarding the distribution mechanism, BSUs are sent directly to the beneficiary’s bank account. BSU recipients who have mobile banking can check their gadgets directly, or can check directly at ATMs and bank branches while maintaining health protocol.

BSU Channeling Banks are state-owned banks incorporated in Himbara, namely Bank BNI, Bank BRI, Bank Mandiri and Bank BTN. Mainly for the distribution of aid funds to workers / workers receiving aid in Aceh province, using Indonesian Sharia Bank (BSI).

2. Pre-employment card

Then, for workers affected by layoffs, there is an additional Rp 10,000 billion for 2.8 million participants. This assistance will be provided as the PPKM is implemented until the end of next year. The requirements are Indonesian citizens, at least 18 years old, not currently in formal education, are job seekers, not ASN, TNI / Polri, members of DPR / DPRD, BUMN / BUMD, and in a family a maximum of 2 candidates.

3. Basic food aid

The Ministry of Social Affairs to accelerate the distribution of Non-Cash Food Assistance (BPNT) / basic food cards and the Family Hope Program (PKH) as well as rice aid for Beneficiary Families (KPM).

The Ministry of Social Affairs partners with Perum Bulog to distribute 10 kg of rice for 10 million KPM PKH, 10 million KPM BST and 8.8 million KPM Non-Cash Food Assistance (BPNT) / Non-PKH Basic Food Cards.

4. BST

Social assistance in cash (BST) for the period July and August 2021 distributed by the Ministry of Social Affairs (Kemensos) via post worth Rp 300 per month has started to operate. However, for residents of DKI Jakarta, there is still no information on when similar assistance through DKI Bank will be paid.

Like the distribution of BST in the previous stages, the distribution of BST in stages 14 and 15 is also carried out through the Post Office to the beneficiary families. Each KK received BST money of Rp 600,000.

Meanwhile, according to researchAyojakartaThe provincial government of DKI Jakarta is still finalizing the distribution of BST for the period of May and June 2021. There are still around 99,000 potential beneficiaries whose data is still being harmonized.

This was revealed on the provincial government’s DKI Jakarta Twitter account, @DKIJakarta, on Thursday, July 29, 2021, responding to questions from citizens.

(1/3) According to information from the competent service, the disbursement of BST stages 5 and 6 was made on July 19, 2021 to 907,616 households.

(2/3) If you received a savings book and a BST ATM card, and made a BST level 4 disbursement, then you are included in the 99,763 households that are still in the process of matching the ministry data Social Affairs to avoid data duplication.

(3/3) For this we ask your permission to wait. Complete the information through the official social media of the provincial government DKI Jakarta or through the BST call center (021) 2268 4824. Thank you.

5. Discount on electricity tariffs

The electricity discount was also extended until December 2021 for 32.6 million registered households. The stipulation is that 450 VA electricity users will get a 50% discount, while 900 VA customers will get a 25% discount. In addition, the minimum period of accounting assistance for expenses / subscriptions for commercial actors has also been extended until December 2021.

6. Internet quota

Finally, the subsidy of 38.1 million Internet quotas for students and workers was again extended until the end of the year. The conditions to be fulfilled are the following: to be registered in the Dapodik Kemendikbud application, to have an active mobile phone, and for the speakers to have a registration number (NIDN, NIDK or NUP).

The government, through the state budget, will continue to be there for the whole community and ensure that Indonesia can continue to be strong in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Continue to apply health protocols when you need to leave your home.

7. BPUM UMKM

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) symbolically handed over Presidential Assistance to Productive Microenterprises (BPUM) 2021 to 20 representatives of aid recipients in the front yard of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Friday, July 30, 2021. This event was also followed by other BPUM recipients online.

In 2021, the amount to be distributed for this Productive Banpres is Rp 15,300 billion which will be distributed to 12.8 million micro and small business players. “There are 12.8 million micro and small business players across the country, and they are starting to be distributed today,” the president said in his remarks.

This amount consists of two stages during which the government disbursed the first phase of BPUM amounting to Rs 11.76 billion for 9.8 million micro-enterprises. The distribution of BPUM phase II will be distributed to 3 million microenterprise actors in July until before September 2021, with a total budget of 3.6 trillion rupees.

The aid received by each economic actor was IDR 1.2 million. We hope this can help stimulate our economy, the president added.