Fact Check: News Get Out Jokowi announces a mask-free Indonesia, check the facts





PR BEKASI – Reports have circulated on social media indicating that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially announced that Indonesia will be mask-free. The information comes in the form of a screenshot of a video recording bearing the logo of national television, Kompas TV, which was released through Youlie Liee Jhoo’s Facebook account on July 31, 2021. However, after research, it turns out that the screenshot with the description “Latest news: President announces maskless and community activities will return to normal as of July 32, 2021“is a hoax. Also Read: Jokowi Admits Emergence of Unpredictable Delta Variant, Alvin Lie: It’s Result of Ignoring Expert Advice As quoted Pikiran-Rakyat.com From the official website of the Ministry of Communication and Information, a screenshot with information about Jokowi announcing that Indonesia is mask-free and public activities will be normal from July 32, 2021 is an edited image .





Screenshot of Jokowi’s hoax announcing that Indonesia is maskless. The original video for the news was uploaded to Kompas TV’s YouTube channel. The video is titled “President Jokowi’s Complete Statement Regarding KPK Law, RKUHP and Anarchist Demonstrations”. Also Read: Rachland Nashidik Recalls Jokowi People Crying Not Because of PPKM, But Because of Hunger At that time, Jokowi held a meeting with a number of national figures at Merdeka Palace, the presidential palace complex, in Jakarta on September 26, 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pikiran-rakyat.com/cek-fakta/pr-012313381/cek-fakta-tersiar-kabar-jokowi-umumkan-indonesia-bebas-masker-simak-faktanya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos