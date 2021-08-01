Opposition leaders have learned nothing over the past seven years.

As a former bhakt or devotee of Narendra Modi, readers of this column and various trolls often ask me why I lost confidence in him. Petty trolls taunt me saying that I ceased to be a bhakt just because he exiled my son. The pain this caused runs deep. There can be no normal parent who should find this difficult to understand. But, there are serious political and economic reasons why I am no longer a devotee.

Among the political reasons, the most important is that Modi failed to change the culture of Lutyens Delhi. He could have done this by making his team understand that they are elected representatives of the Indian people, not colonial rulers. The quickest way to do this would be to kick them out of their lavish residences and make them live like the people they represent. Economically, I am disappointed that Modi has not taken India in the new direction he has promised. He has proven to be a central planner and obsessive statist. Then there is the criminal incompetence shown by his government during the devastating second wave of Covid.

Having said that, I admit that every once in a while there comes a time when I remember why millions of Indians voted for him not once but twice. Also, why maybe they can forgive him for disappearing when the second wave was at its horrific heyday. And, for not ordering vaccines when they should have been. Such a moment has come last week. It was a week where we saw more opposition leaders than we have had in quite some time and with every word they said they made it clear that they had learned nothing from the over the past seven years.

Rahul Gandhi appeared with a group of opposition MPs outside Parliament. He stood in the rain and in his inimitable style said that Modi put a gun in your phone. There is no doubt that using Pegasus to spy on dissidents and opposition leaders is a bad thing, but surely the most important problem remains the terrible mistakes made in handling Covid?

It is the first session of Parliament since the second wave of Covid that made millions of Indians understand the catastrophic consequences of government incompetence. So, shouldn’t Rahul Gandhi have been inside Lok Sabha asking questions? There are questions the Prime Minister would have a hard time answering. Why have people died because hospitals lacked oxygen? Isn’t that a murder? Why did the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior disappear when they were most needed? Why is India still dangerously short of vaccines? Is it because the leaders of the opposition have failed in their role that the Prime Minister is managing to come out of his worst governance crisis?

Not only has he brazenly said that no mistake was made by his government and that it was a false narrative spread by his opponents, but his publicists covered Delhi with huge posters that say Dhanyavaad Modi. These words appear next to his bearded, smiling face and the thanks are meant to be for making the vaccinations free for every Indian citizen. But where are the vaccines? When can we expect 70 percent of Indian adults to have received both injections? Why are the Delhi and Mumbai vaccination centers running out of vaccine stocks every other day? These are questions that should have been put to Parliament.

If Rahul Gandhis’ performance in the rain was not dismal enough, Mamata Banerjee came to beam with victory. She said she came to Delhi to meet with opposition leaders to urge them to unite so that they can defeat the BJP in the upcoming general election. How many times have we heard this before? How many times have we seen them come together on a stage and hold hands to show how united they are? What we need is not the unity of the opposition, but an idea of ​​what a united opposition will offer economically and politically that it has not offered us before.

Modi won two general elections because the men he defeated offered the Indian people hereditary democracy and socialist economic policies. These two ideas have combined to keep millions of Indians mired in extreme poverty. After winning his second term, Modi made some serious mistakes and showed a conceited side which is pretty absurd. His photo on vaccination certificates is one of the wackiest examples of his narcissism. This puts Indians traveling abroad in embarrassing situations. A friend had problems at Frankfurt airport recently because when he produced his vaccination certificate, the immigration official looked at the prime minister’s photo and said firmly: It’s not you. When he explained that it was the photo of the Prime Minister of India, the official became more suspicious and asked why it was there. Vaccination certificates in most countries are the size of large business cards with only essential details like when vaccines were given and when the next ones are due.

The Modis government spent more time designing elaborate certificates and websites than ordering vaccines. It is not just criminal negligence but criminal stupidity, but our opposition leaders seem more concerned that their phones are being used to spy on them. And the truth is, ordinary Indians couldn’t care less. When will our opposition leaders find out that they have lost the plot?