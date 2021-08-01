Australia’s high iron ore price masks the reality of declining Chinese exports

As one assesses the current relationship between Canberra and Beijing, to say that relations have deteriorated since the start of the pandemic would be an understatement.

The once strained but relatively friendly relationship between Canberra and Beijing has been replaced by punitive trade actions and increasingly aggressive rhetoric from China.

While trade between Australia and China looks pretty healthy on paper, in reality the high price of iron ore masks an almost 40% drop in exports of non-iron minerals to China.

Added to that, and perhaps the most concerning and glaring change in Australia’s relations with Beijing, has been the increasingly aggressive rhetoric coming from Chinese state media.

In May, the World time published an op-ed in which Australia was threatened with retaliation with ballistic missiles if Canberra were involved in a potential armed conflict over Taiwan.

As the winds of geopolitical change continue to blow across the Indo-Pacific, the region’s landscape is changing rapidly – and not just for Australia.

Divine wind blowing over Tokyo

In the Japanese government’s latest defense white paper released in July, Tokyo stressed how essential maintaining the current status quo on the Taiwan issue is for its interests and those of regional stability.

In an English translation of the document, the Japanese Defense Ministry said:

“The stability of the situation around Taiwan is important not only for the security of our country, but for the stability of the international community,

“Our country must pay close attention to it, with even greater vigilance. “

It was the first time in the history of the Defense White Paper that Taiwan was directly linked to the security of Japan.

The document itself illustrated how quickly and significantly the positioning of the Japanese government had changed, even over the past 12 months.

On the cover of last year’s white paper, there was a serene piece of art depicting Mount Fuji against a calm pink background. This year, the serenity has been replaced by a black and white depiction of a fully armored samurai warrior galloping into combat on horseback.

At the end of June, Japanese State Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama was even more prominent in advocating for the protection of Taiwan.

Speaking to the Hudson Institute think tank, Nakayama said, “Democratic countries must protect each other,” adding that he had in the past referred to Taiwan as a “red line.”

“We must therefore protect Taiwan as a democratic country,” Nakayama said.

Given the proximity to the Japanese island prefecture of Okinawa, Mr. Nakayama stressed that if anything happened in Taiwan, it would impact Japan.

“We are not friends from Taiwan, we are brothers,” Nakayama said.

In early July, Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso further hardened Tokyo’s position on Taiwan.

In a statement, Aso said: “If a major problem arises in Taiwan, it would not be an exaggeration to say that it could be an existential threat. [for Japan].

“In such a case, Japan and the United States will have to work together to defend Taiwan. He added: “We have to seriously consider that Okinawa could be next.”

As the world’s third-largest economy and arguably in possession of the third most powerful naval force on the high seas, the impact of Japan’s transition to public support for Taiwan cannot be overstated.

Taiwan – the key to the Western Pacific

For China and the alliance of the United States and Japan, Taiwan is the redder of the red lines. In Beijing, the island is seen as an integral part of the homeland and its recapture is apparently “President Xi Jinping’s dearest goal.”

In Washington and Tokyo, the current status quo on Taiwan is vital to their respective strategic and diplomatic interests.

In the words of Stanford University historian and author Niall Ferguson: “Yet losing – or even not fighting for – Taiwan would be seen across Asia as the end of American dominance in the region. which we now call the Indo-Pacific.

If the United States were driven out of the Western Pacific, either by force or by choice, it would be a dramatic shift in the balance of power.

Major US bases currently protected by absolute distance, such as Guam and Tinian, would no longer be safe under the new order.

Today, bases in Tinian and Guam are home to more than two dozen US Air Force F-22 Raptor fighter jets. The largest ever deployment of the Raptors to the Pacific Air Force area of ​​operation and is seen by analysts as a strong message to Beijing.

For Japan, the loss of American protection could lead to a movement to acquire nuclear weapons as a deterrent against China.

According to nuclear expert Steve Fetter, who served in Barack Obama’s White House for five years, given Japan’s “technological and scientific expertise”, the government could probably build a bomb “in a matter of months.”

Lines in the sand

As tensions continue to mount and powers on both sides draw their respective lines in the sand, it is clear that their goals are mutually exclusive.

The US, Japan and Australia supported maintaining the status quo. But for Beijing and President Xi Jinping in particular, the reunification of Taiwan under the flag of the metropolis is not negotiable.

If tensions escalate into open conflict, it is likely that the Australian defense forces will find themselves side by side with those of the United States, as they have done for decades since World War II.

As the world tries to adjust to a very different landscape in the wake of the pandemic, it’s unclear how things will play out from here.

But if events continue on their current course, it looks like tensions between the superpowers could continue to rise in the months and years to come.

Tarric Brooker is a freelance journalist and social commentator | @AvidCommenter