Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie says she is pregnant again





London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has said she is expecting the couple’s second child. Carrie Johnson announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post in which she also revealed that she had miscarried earlier this year. Earlier this year I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken, she wrote. I felt incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, but I also felt like a bag of nerves. Johnson said she hopes to welcome her rainbow baby around Christmas. Rainbow baby is a term used to describe a child born after miscarriage, stillbirth, or infant death.

Friends of the Prime Minister said they were delighted, the London Telegraph reported. Carrie, a 33-year-old environmental activist and former Conservative Party communications director, said she wanted to share the news of her miscarriage to help others. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie walk the promenade during the G7 on June 12 in St Ives, England. In an Instagram post, Carrie Johnson said she felt incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, expecting the couple’s second child. Credit:PA Fertility issues can be very difficult for many people, especially when on platforms like Instagram it can seem like everything is always going well, she said. I have found it very heartwarming to hear from people who have also experienced loss, so I hope, in a very modest way, sharing this might help others as well. The Johnson’s tied the knot in May this year in a private Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London. Their first child, Wilfred, was born in April 2020.

