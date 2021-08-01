Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan strengthen tripartite cooperation

The trilateral relationship between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan expanded to new horizons with the signing of the Baku Tripartite Declaration in the Azerbaijani capital Baku this week.

The strategic document was inked following the meeting and exchanges leaders of the parliaments of the three countries on Tuesday. The declaration lays the groundwork for a whole new format of tripartite political cooperation.

Sahiba Gafarova, speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, said the Baku declaration would serve to strengthen interparliamentary dialogue, as well as relations between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan. According to Gafarova, the new format allows cooperation on regional and global issues of common interest, to demonstrate a common position within international parliamentary organizations and to seek parliamentary support aimed at strengthening global peace and security.

Speakers of parliament agreed to hold the second trilateral meeting in the Pakistani capital Islamabad in 2022.

The Azerbaijan-Turkey-Pakistan axis of cooperation has long been regarded as one of the potentially influential trade unions in the region.

Azerbaijani relations with Turkey and Pakistan are at the highest level of strategic partnership since these two countries recognized the independence of Azerbaijan recovered from the dissolved Soviet Union in 1991. Turkey and Pakistan have were respectively the first and the third country to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan.

The three countries support each other several problems on the international scene, including issues related to the conflicts in Karabakh, Northern Cyprus and Kashmir. Turkey and Pakistan both cut off diplomatic relations with Armenia after the occupation of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh (Garabakh) region in the early 1990s.

The war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region last year shed light on Azerbaijan’s relations with Turkey and Pakistan. Ankara and Islamabad have expressed strong support for Baku, which liberated its territories from nearly 30 years of illegal Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijan-Turkey relations are evolving

Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey have always been strong, the two being often described as “one nation, two states” by former President of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, as they are both Turkish countries.

Mutual relations of Baku and Ankara reached the highest level after the bloody war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the latter’s Karabakh region, which took place from September 27 to November 9 of the year last. Turkish officials have given political and moral weight to Azerbaijan in the war that was the biggest clash the region has not seen since 1994, when the first Armenia-Azerbaijan war ended in a ceasefire. fire.

State-of-the-art weapons, such as the Bayraktar TB2 unmanned attack drones purchased from Turkey, gave Azerbaijan the advantage over Armenia throughout the war. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the Azerbaijani army victory parade in Baku on December 10, 2020. Baku and Ankara further strengthened ties with Choucha Declaration – a strategic document that was signed during Turkish President Erdogan’s visit to the liberated city of Shusha in Azerbaijan on June 15, 2021.

The Azerbaijani government, in turn, shares almost all the same views on Turkey regarding regional and international issues. The Azerbaijani state-owned oil company SOCAR is the largest foreign direct investor in the Turkish market with investments of more than $ 16.5 billion. The country tops the list of buyers of Turkish military products. Azerbaijan is helping Turkey to strengthen its energy security with billions of cubic meters of natural gas from the Caspian Sea on the southern gas corridor, namely the Transanatolian pipeline.

Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations enter new phase

Pakistan also maintains close ties with Azerbaijan.

Since the early days of the war in the Karabakh region, Pakistanis Foreign Ministry and National army expressed full support for Azerbaijan’s position on the conflict. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed that the Karabakh region is international fame integral part of Azerbaijan. Pakistan has not recognized Armenia as a state due to its decades-long occupation of Azerbaijani lands.

After the war, senior Pakistani officials traveled to Azerbaijan to explore new avenues of cooperation, especially military partnership.

“Bringing a voice of support into a regional conflict in normal times is one thing. But when a country is really at war, then who stands by it becomes much more important – even if it is just diplomatic support ”, noted Khalid Rahman, director of the Institute of Policy Studies, an Islamabad-based think tank.

Whether it is an economic issue, a humanitarian issue or a political orientation, Azerbaijan has also supported Pakistan. Baku supports Islamabad’s policy regarding the Kashmir conflict.

Since 2005, Azerbaijan has been actively engaged in humanitarian projects in Pakistan, carried out under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. These projects include the establishment of a girls’ school in Muzaffarabad in 2005, and in recent years the foundation has also implemented health, ecology and socio-economic projects. In 2012, around 40,000 people in Pakistan were vaccinated against hepatitis B, thanks to donations from the foundation. In 2014, the Heydar Aliyev Water Supply Project was implemented in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Pakistan, which provided drinking water to thousands of people.