America’s best defense against China’s growing international corruption hangs by a thread

China has taken the art of state-sponsored corruption to a new and dangerous level.

Congress’ response will determine whether the United States will spend the next quarter century leading the fight against corruption or responding to an increasingly destabilizing series of Chinese kleptocracies.

A bipartisan bill to counter China’s strategic use of corruption has just been passed and is expected to be included in any final China-focused bill that Congress approves.

Scott Greytak is the Advocacy Director for the US office of Transparency International.

This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author.

Earlier this month, Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the world in a strongly nationalist address from Tiananmen Square. Xi bragged about China’s “new model of human progress” and the Chinese Communist Party’s intention to “build a new kind of international relations.” Any foreign force that tries to intimidate the Chinese people, the president said, “to have a bloody head. “

More and more diplomats are learning to take China at its word. Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi recently warned of the growing collaboration between the Chinese and Russian governments. This renewed friendship could mean a new wave of state-sponsored corruption that threatens US national security and weakens our competitiveness abroad.

Congress is fighting back with its own toolkit designed to counter the growing influence of Chinese and Russian corruption campaigns. The House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee recently passed the Combating Russian and Other Kleptocracy Overseas Act (CROOK Act), a milestone law over the United States. new path to the fight against global corruption which would establish for the first time a dedicated “Anti-Corruption Action Fund”. This fund can be used to support anti-corruption efforts abroad, including efforts to counter China’s strategic use of corruption to increase its economic and political influence in key regions of the world.

The story continues

the CROOK Act comes just as Congress begins negotiations on a broader China-focused bill, a key piece of foreign policy legislation the Biden administration is eager to pass with bipartisan support. These talks provide a timely and substantial opportunity to launch a far-reaching approach to tackling China’s corruption campaigns abroad. The fastest way to bolster America’s defenses is to make sure CROOK is included in the final China-focused package.

Twisted agenda

While the CROOK Law has broad applications to combat the rising tide of kleptocracy – which translates to “rule by thieves” – and other examples of state-sponsored corruption around the world, China has raised the art of state-sponsored swindling to a new and dangerous level. The Chinese Community Party is now known to have used bribes and other forms of corruption to expand China’s economic and political influence around the world, thus undermining the rule of law and democratic systems .

At Transparency International, we’ve seen China’s trail of corruption creep into almost every region of the world, from Africa to Southeast Asia to Mexico. In many cases, the ensuing social and economic chaos further destabilizes regions and resets good governance.

The presidents of Chad and Uganda, for example, have been offered bribes of $ 2 million and $ 500,000, respectively, by the CEO of a Chinese energy conglomerate closely linked to the Chinese government. in exchange for opening up the country’s oil and gas markets to Chinese companies. . With such extensive corruption schemes that exploit developing countries, China is able to “armed[e] corruption to advance its national interests.“

In both Chad and Uganda, prominent local advocates and politicians, including the leader of the Chadian opposition party Succs Masra and Ugandan presidential candidate Bobi Wine, have called on the United States to help promote civil rights and accountability in the country. within government. In these countries, new targeted support to strengthen anti-corruption legal and institutional frameworks and to effectively prosecute grand corruption, respectively, could help ensure stronger civic spaces and more competitive business climates.

Nowhere is China’s corruption exposed so openly as in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), an international program of corruption hidden in the language of economic development and interdependence. The Foundation for Defense of Democracies notes that for China, opportunities for state-sponsored corruption are not a bug in BIS programming – they are a key feature.

“Chinese-led corruption now permeates the BRI’s large-scale projects,” writes the senior advisor to the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies. Elaine Dezenski. “Chinese influence is still near its peak,” she observes, and “BRI beneficiaries may be even more dependent on Beijing as they grapple with the post-pandemic economic recovery.”

Every corrupt and destabilizing deal signed by the Chinese government has ripple effects on the economic vitality and national security of the United States. Without new tools to counter corrupt Chinese exports, the United States will end up feeling the economic and governance hangover of Chinese corruption. This is where CROOK comes in.

CROOK would help counter the influence of foreign corruption around the world by deploying rapid response resources to anti-corruption voices in foreign governments, civil society groups and media organizations when integrity is threatened. CROOK’s dedicated anti-corruption funds will build a backstop for clean and ethical governance, and help anti-corruption champions fight authoritarian influence.

The flexibility of CROOK funds is what gives the law a disproportionate impact. U.S. foreign aid is often planned years in advance, has already been announced, or is beset with bureaucracy and red tape. CROOK takes a different path by allowing the US government to disperse anti-corruption funds in various ways depending on the situation on the ground. This flexibility is essential to face times of opportunity, crisis or transition.

For example, with a longer track, grantees could apply for and receive CROOK funds through a competitive review process. With a shorter response window, beneficiaries could be chosen from a group of pre-authorized beneficiaries. And when time is really pressing, US ambassadors could allocate CROOK funds at their discretion, as the US Agency for International Development provides disaster relief.

The CROOK Act provides Congress with an opportunity to make substantial improvements to the economic security of the United States, while proving that our lawmakers can still come together to resolve critical issues of international importance. Without CROOK’s enhanced protections, US companies doing business overseas will eventually fall into the trap of Chinese influence. At this stage, preventive political measures will be insufficient, too late.

Congress’ response to China’s increasingly blatant international corruption will determine whether the United States will spend the next quarter century leading the fight against corruption or reacting to an increasingly unsettling series of Chinese adventures in the open air kleptocracy. The entire House of Representatives and Senate must now act with a common sense of purpose and urgency to ensure that the CROOK Law is included in their final China-focused policy package.

Read the original article on Business intern