Imran hails record-breaking RBF collection in July – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Revenue collection in July reached Rs 413 billion, an increase of more than 36% from last year’s figures, provisional data released by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) showed on Saturday.

The increase in collection amounted to Rs71bn and was 21pc above the target for the month, according to the data.

This achievement prompted Prime Minister Imran Khan to appreciate the efforts of the tax authorities.

Speaking to Twitter, the PM said: I applaud FBR’s efforts to achieve record revenue collection in July, adding that this reflects the government’s policies of sustained economic growth and stimulus.

Revenue collection data for the first month of the current fiscal year showed a sharp acceleration in economic activity, leading to an increase in the collection of sales tax and customs duties.

The government, when preparing the budget for the current fiscal year, had assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to raise 5,829 billion rupees in fiscal year 22 against 4,721 billion rupees collected during the year. ‘exercise 21.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin assured the IMF to collect revenue through existing policies without additional fiscal measures.

Until July 31, according to provisional figures, revenue collection stood at Rs413bn against the projected target of Rs342bn. Compared to the collection of Rs303bn in July 2020, this year’s collection showed a growth of 36pc.

The amount of refunds paid in July 2021 was Rs 20 billion compared to Rs 16 billion last year, an increase of 28 percent. Sales tax refunds are issued through a centralized, automated system called FASTER, which allows refunds to exporters within 72 hours for the first time.

In July, income tax collection stood at 135 billion rupees compared to 107 billion rupees the same month last year, an increase of 27pc.

The target for income tax was projected to be slightly higher than previous years’ collection of Rs94bn.

In the outgoing fiscal year, income tax collection remained below target despite several revenue measures.

Sales tax collection reached 209 billion rupees from 144 billion rupees last year, a growth of 45%, while the projected target was 167 billion rupees, which was slightly higher than the previous year. last year’s collection.

An impressive collection of revenue came from petroleum products after the government raised prices.

The growth was observed due to an increase in the prices of fuels and imports and the resumption of economic activities during the period under review.

FED collection jumped to Rs22bn from Rs18bn collected during the same period last year. The FED target for the month was projected at Rs22bn.

Customs collection amounted to 68 billion rupees during the period of July 2021 compared to 49 billion rupees in the last year, indicating a growth of 37 pc. The target set by customs was 59 billion rupees for the period under review. In July, customs collection showed impressive growth indicating a resumption of economic activities in the country and an increase in regular imports of items subject to contraband at ports.

At the same time, an official statement from the FBR said revenue figures would improve further before the day’s close and after accounting for adjustments.

These collections are the highest ever recorded in July.

This exceptional income performance reflects a sustained economic recovery spurred by government policies, the statement said.

Tax returns for the 2020 tax year reached 3.53 million rupees compared to 2.72 million rupees for the 2019 tax year, an increase of 30% while the tax filed with the statements was 51 billion rupees against just 33 billion rupees last year, an increase of 54%.

According to information published by the FBR, 11,744 point-of-sale terminals have been integrated into the real-time reporting system of the FBR. In July 2021, contraband goods worth 3.6 billion rupees were seized.

Posted in Dawn, August 1, 2021

