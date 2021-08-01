Donald Trump’s political organization raised $ 82 million in the first half of 2021





The fundraising is a testament to Trump’s continued ability to raise funds from small donors online – as he trumpets baseless claims that voter fraud led to his downfall last year.

Trump’s team is expected to file details of its committee fundraising and spending later Saturday night with the Federal Election Commission.

Politico first reported Trump’s fundraising totals. Trump spokesman Jason Miller confirmed the numbers to CNN.

Trump’s team said 3.2 million contributions were made to the former president’s political committees in the first six months of the year.

In a statement, Trump again complained about a “stolen” election and cited the donations as a sign that millions of Americans “share my outrage and want me to keep fighting for the truth.”

Trump’s fundraising apparatus includes two political action committees: Save America, a leadership PAC and the Make America Great Again PAC, as well as a separate joint fundraising committee. Leadership PACs have a $ 5,000 cap on donations, but federal rules place few restrictions on how their contributions can be spent.

Trump also endorsed the Make America Great Again PAC super action. The super PAC record on Saturday night shows it grossed just over $ 5 million as of June 30. Individual donors include Don Ahern, a Nevada businessman who donated $ 1 million, former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler to $ 250,000 and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to $ 100,000. Lindell is on a crusade to assert claims that widespread fraud contributed to Trump’s defeat.

This story has been updated with additional information.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the amount of contributions to Trump’s political committees. That’s 3.2 million contributions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/31/politics/donald-trump-fundraising-first-half-2021/index.html

