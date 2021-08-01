Discover the trend of Covid cases for a week, PPKM relaxed or continued?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia have shown a downward trend in recent days, especially since the middle of last week, Thursday (07/29/2021). However, the number of additional Covid-19 cases in the country is still quite high, with an average of more than 40,000 cases per day. The largest increase occurred on Wednesday (7/28/2021) when the daily number of cases affected 47,791 cases in one day. Here is the trend to add daily cases of Covid-19 over the past week, citing the covid19.go.id website: – On Sunday of last week (07/25/2021), the addition of Covid-19 cases was recorded at 38,679 cases per day.

– Monday (07/26/2021), the addition of cases fell to 28,228 cases.

– Tuesday (07/27/2021), the addition of cases jumped again to 45,203 cases.

– Wednesday (07/28/2021), the addition of cases rose again to 47,791.

– Thursday (07/29/2021), the number of cases decreased to 43,479 cases.

– Friday (07/30/2021), the number of cases decreased to 41,168 cases.

– On Saturday (07/31/2021), the addition of cases decreased to 37,284 cases. Despite this, the cure rate in Indonesia over the past week is on average higher than the daily infection rate. At its peak on Tuesday (7/27/2021), the cure rate reached 47,128 cases, beating an additional 45,203 cases. Unfortunately, the death rate from Covid-19 in the country is still quite high this week. The death rate over the past week on average is still over 1,500 cases per day. The peak occurred on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, when the death toll reached a record 2,069 cases. Here is the number of daily deaths in a week: – Last Sunday (07/25/2021), the number of deaths due to Covid-19 was recorded at 1,266 cases per day.

– Monday (07/26/2021), the number of deaths due to Covid-19 was recorded at 1,487 cases.

– Tuesday (07/27/2021), the number of deaths due to Covid-19 was recorded at 2,069 cases.

– On Wednesday (07/28/2021), 1,824 cases of death due to Covid-19 were recorded.

– Thursday (07/29/2021), cases of death due to Covid-19 were recorded at 1,893 cases.

– Friday (07/30/2021), cases of death due to Covid-19 were recorded at 1,759 cases.

– Saturday (07/31/2021), cases of death due to Covid-19 were recorded at 1,808 cases. As is known, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has implemented Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) until tomorrow, Monday August 2, 2021. Jokowi had said, if there is a downward trend in cases, it is not impossible that there will be an easing of PPKM after August 2. However, so far no decision has been made on whether to maintain or relax the PPKM.

