Will the demand for a caste-based census bring Tejas closer to Nitish? | Patna News





PATNA: For the first time in the past four years, there is unanimity of perception both within the BJP and its pet peeve the RJD that the otherwise icy and tense relationship between CM Nitish Kumar and the head of the opposition to the state assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has started to thaw.

This follows Nitish’s decision on Friday to lead a multi-party delegation of state deputies to Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advocate for the general caste-based census in the country – something that the Center has already explained to Parliament that this was not possible. The BJP maintained that it favored a census of the poor, but not a caste-based census.

Nitish, who has repeatedly said he and his JD (U) party favored the caste-based census, made the decision after Tejashwi, along with the legislative party leaders of the opposition parties, made it clear. called Friday to his house of assembly.

Their aim was to get Nitish to accept the opposition’s demand that he should lead an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Modi to brief him on their concerns and also the unanimous resolutions passed by the House for a twice caste-based census, in 2019 and 2020.

Nitish is reportedly writing a formal letter to Prime Minister Modi on August 2 to request a date for the delegation’s meeting, but political circles are already in turmoil over the political impact of his decision.

Observers see it as a sure sign that Nitish, Tejashwi, RJD and other opposition parties are coming together. They also read the signs of a likely political realignment in the near or distant future, or even after the results of the UP Assembly elections next year.

The ball is in Nitish’s court. He must clarify his position; whether he is with the OBC and EBC sections, or with the BJP which opposes the interests of the OBC and EBC groups, state spokesman RJD Chitranjan Gagan said, adding: Tejashwi has also opened up an alternative for him . The CM can opt for enumeration of the population by caste in the state with its own resources, as in Karnataka.

Officially, the Bihar BJP is unfazed by the new development. Anyone, and any social or political group, can submit their request to the Prime Minister. Until parliament decides to organize a caste-based census, nothing can be done, BJP spokesman Prem Ranjan Patel said.

The caste-based census was first taken in 1931. No census could be taken in 1941. Patel added.

However, as Bihar BJP sources said, the party has been stuck with the new development. The distance between Nitish and Tejashwi has narrowed. It also shows that Nitish and Tejashwi started talking mouth-to-mouth, if not listening to each other from ear to ear. This strained relationship between them will no longer be visible now, an official BJP source said.

Nitish and Tejashwi were together precisely after four years, since Nitish dismantled the grand alliance government in July 2017 to re-form the NDA government with the BJP. There was also a good nature between them, because they spoke in a friendly atmosphere, and they also kept smiling.

The central leadership of the BJP wants statewide coordination between the NDA partners. They won’t like to see Nitish come to the other side, if the 2024 legislative election is to be won in the state. Any confusion in Bihar’s NDA will also have an immediate impact on the UP elections, the BJP source added.

