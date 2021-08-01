Trump owed Chicago million dollar tax refund, official tries to stop him





An Illinois tax agency ruled last month that Trump’s Chicago skyscraper was overvalued in 2011. The ruling means Trump owes a $ 1 million refund, but local officials have filed a lawsuit for stop it. The refund would come from property taxes owed to the city and other agencies, including Chicago public schools. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump owes a $ 1 million tax refund for his Chicago skyscraper, but local authorities are trying to prevent his show.

An Illinois tax agency ruled last month that Trump overpaid his 2011 tax bill after the value of rooms and commercial space at Trump International Hotel and Tower was overstated by Cook County Board of Review, reported the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Illinois Land Tax Appeal Board ruling means Trump owes $ 1.03 million, which would come from property taxes owed to the city and other government agencies. Chicago public schools would lose about $ 540,000, according to the Sun-Times.

The Cook County state attorney has since filed a lawsuit to block the refund. Contacted by Insider, the state attorney’s office said it was unable to comment on the pending litigation.

The dispute is the latest development in Trump’s Chicago tax history. Alderman Ed Burke, the longest-serving Chicago city councilor in history, served as Trump’s attorney for more than a decade. His company initially filed a tax appeal claiming that the value of Trump’s building had been overstated.

Burke, a Democrat, helped Trump secure $ 14 million in tax breaks on his Chicago skyscraper before parting ways with Trump’s company in 2018, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Later that year, the FBI raided Burke’s town hall office and he was later charged with racketeering, bribery, and extortion, among others.

Prosecutors say Burke used the power of his office to attract clients to his law firm, including blocking permits for people who didn’t hire them. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, WTTW reported.

