Bilawal criticizes PTI for assigning post to “former TTP associate” – Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari blasted ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for giving the party ticket to a former alleged associate of banned group Tehreek-i -Taliban Pakistan (TTP) for the seat reserved for Ulemas and Mashaikh in the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), saying such a move would provide India with an opportunity to showcase the movement of freedom going on in the valley like terrorism.

I want to bring to your attention that (Imran) Khan Sahib has appointed a former member of the TTP bureau for a reserved seat of Ulema in the AJK (Assembly). We condemn it, the PPP chairman said at a press conference after chairing a meeting of AJK party ticket holders here on Saturday.

Says move will prompt India to portray Kashmir’s freedom movement as terrorism

We demand that such people not be brought into politics. We will challenge them in this election and the process. But (Imran) Khan Sahib should think about the message he is sending (overseas). The people of Azad Kashmir are peace loving people and they believe in peaceful resistance. And you present them to the world as terrorists and the PPP condemns it, said PPP chairman without naming PTI candidate Mazhar Saeed Shah.

Voting for the election against eight reserved seats in the AJK Legislative Assembly, including five for women and one for technocrats, religious scholars and overseas Kashmiris, is scheduled to take place on August 3.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari, whose party had become the second largest group after the PTI in the AJK Assembly with 11 seats after the July 25 elections in the valley, said if the PTI candidate won the siege, it would affect the cause of Kashmir and strengthen the Indian narrative of the ongoing freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir.

India always tries to link the struggle and the peaceful and democratic movement of Kashmir with terrorism. They are also trying to associate Pakistan with terrorism and the Taliban. By appointing a former representative of the Taliban, (Imran) Khan Sahib sent the world the wrong message.

It can be recalled that there was resentment within the PTI circle over the leaders’ decision to award the ticket to Mazhar Saeed and that some dissidents are also planning to hold a demonstration in front of the Prime Minister’s Banigala residence. Minister Imran Khan on this.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said that despite historic rigging and the use of money by the PTI-led federal government, his party had managed to snatch 11 seats from the AJK. He alleged that the money worked in the AJK elections because businessmen and ministers belonging to the PTI distributed money among the population to get votes.

The PPP chairman promised to expose the alleged rigging of the AJK elections.

Attempts are made to remove the PPP. (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi takes political revenge in occupied Kashmir and Imran Khan takes political revenge in AJK. We have already faced political revenge. We will highlight the violence that took place in Kashmir, he said.

In response to a question about the electoral reforms proposed by the government, the PPP chairman said the biggest reform would be to eliminate the role of the election establishment so that the people have the right to elect their representatives.

Responding to another question, Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the PPP was clear and consistent in its policies and that he still believed the opposition could together send the current government using democratic and parliamentary tools like the motions of censure. He said the Punjab government of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar could be overthrown if the opposition parties agree on a single page.

Asked about the possibilities of re-partnering with the main opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said there was confusion and a lack of clarity in the ranks of the PML-N. He said it would be difficult to go with the parts with confusion and lack of clarity.

Posted in Dawn, August 1, 2021

