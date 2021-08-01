China’s education crackdown causes crisis for parents

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Chinese politics and political news.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on the country’s $ 100 billion-a-year tutoring industry created a crisis for parents, who had planned to send their children to study programs during the holiday period.

The new rules have led to a sharp drop in the shares of Chinese tutoring companies listed in the United States, whose business models have been disrupted. Authorities have ruled that tutoring for primary and secondary school students can only be provided on a “not-for-profit” basis and have banned such activities during the summer holidays, traditionally the busiest season in the industry. .

In anticipation of tighter regulations, dozens of cities had launched government-sponsored summer daycare programs costing less than Rmb 60 ($ 9.30) including meals for a 10-hour day.

Classes are taught by licensed teachers and focus on extracurricular activities, such as painting and badminton, rather than the traditional academic subjects that students must master to be successful in the field. gaokao, China’s grueling university entrance examination.

But many parents have avoided government programs and turned to expensive private guardians instead. The camps’ emphasis on play and entertainment has made them unpopular among those who want their children to enjoy the holidays in a more “productive” way.

Li Linhua, a Beijing-based business owner, said he was happy to pay almost Rmb 10,000 to enroll his 11-year-old daughter in two private two-week classes, one in English and the other. in creative writing.

“I’m sure my daughter will learn something,” he said. “It’s better than chatting with classmates and playing with water guns at a summer camp.”

More than a dozen schools in four provinces said their low-cost summer services were performing well below capacity.

“Very few parents are interested in our camp because we are not allowed to provide academic training as they wish,” said the principal of a Hangzhou-based primary school, who asked not to be identified. Fewer than 40 of the school’s 1,500 students signed up for its August daycare program.

“The government thinks it is performing a public service,” an adviser from the local Beijing-based education bureau said. “But few students can afford to waste the time improving their test scores.”

In a speech in 2018, Xi said the tutoring industry should not be “profit-driven” and should instead focus on “the balanced development of students.” He also told a group of educators in March that the industry was “a mess” and “a chronic industry that is very difficult to heal.”

Despite such omens, few investors or parents anticipated the severity of this week’s crackdown. “None of us expected something like this,” said a Chinese private investor. “It was a lot harder than our worst case scenarios.”

But some parents appreciate the initiative. Helen Li, a marketing manager in Beijing, said her life got easier after she was able to send her nine-year-old son to a public summer camp for just Rmb 46 a day. “There is a great demand for affordable child care for working parents like me,” she said.

A shortage of teachers has compounded the challenges facing government-supported child care programs. Most private tutoring companies have a student-teacher ratio of less than 10: 1, but the figure is much higher in cash-strapped public schools, where teachers have been reluctant to sacrifice their summer vacation.

“I spent an entire semester working 12 hours a day,” said Zhou Yu, a teacher at an elementary school in Shanghai. “I deserve a break.”

Government officials took a carrot and stick approach to persuade teachers to participate. Some wealthy cities, like Hangzhou, offer teachers a grant of Rmb 500 per day, a decent level by local standards, to supervise daycare classes.

Yet, in places with tight public finances, teachers may lose promotion opportunities if they do not participate in summer programs despite low pay.

“I will back off if the government orders me to enter the classroom,” said Zhang Yue, a teacher in Yichang, Hubei Province. In this case, “I have no choice”.

Additional reporting by Xinning Liu in Beijing