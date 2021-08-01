Politics
China’s education crackdown causes crisis for parents
Chinese policy and policy updates
Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Chinese politics and political news.
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s crackdown on the country’s $ 100 billion-a-year tutoring industry created a crisis for parents, who had planned to send their children to study programs during the holiday period.
The new rules have led to a sharp drop in the shares of Chinese tutoring companies listed in the United States, whose business models have been disrupted. Authorities have ruled that tutoring for primary and secondary school students can only be provided on a “not-for-profit” basis and have banned such activities during the summer holidays, traditionally the busiest season in the industry. .
In anticipation of tighter regulations, dozens of cities had launched government-sponsored summer daycare programs costing less than Rmb 60 ($ 9.30) including meals for a 10-hour day.
Classes are taught by licensed teachers and focus on extracurricular activities, such as painting and badminton, rather than the traditional academic subjects that students must master to be successful in the field. gaokao, China’s grueling university entrance examination.
But many parents have avoided government programs and turned to expensive private guardians instead. The camps’ emphasis on play and entertainment has made them unpopular among those who want their children to enjoy the holidays in a more “productive” way.
Li Linhua, a Beijing-based business owner, said he was happy to pay almost Rmb 10,000 to enroll his 11-year-old daughter in two private two-week classes, one in English and the other. in creative writing.
“I’m sure my daughter will learn something,” he said. “It’s better than chatting with classmates and playing with water guns at a summer camp.”
More than a dozen schools in four provinces said their low-cost summer services were performing well below capacity.
“Very few parents are interested in our camp because we are not allowed to provide academic training as they wish,” said the principal of a Hangzhou-based primary school, who asked not to be identified. Fewer than 40 of the school’s 1,500 students signed up for its August daycare program.
“The government thinks it is performing a public service,” an adviser from the local Beijing-based education bureau said. “But few students can afford to waste the time improving their test scores.”
In a speech in 2018, Xi said the tutoring industry should not be “profit-driven” and should instead focus on “the balanced development of students.” He also told a group of educators in March that the industry was “a mess” and “a chronic industry that is very difficult to heal.”
Despite such omens, few investors or parents anticipated the severity of this week’s crackdown. “None of us expected something like this,” said a Chinese private investor. “It was a lot harder than our worst case scenarios.”
But some parents appreciate the initiative. Helen Li, a marketing manager in Beijing, said her life got easier after she was able to send her nine-year-old son to a public summer camp for just Rmb 46 a day. “There is a great demand for affordable child care for working parents like me,” she said.
A shortage of teachers has compounded the challenges facing government-supported child care programs. Most private tutoring companies have a student-teacher ratio of less than 10: 1, but the figure is much higher in cash-strapped public schools, where teachers have been reluctant to sacrifice their summer vacation.
“I spent an entire semester working 12 hours a day,” said Zhou Yu, a teacher at an elementary school in Shanghai. “I deserve a break.”
Government officials took a carrot and stick approach to persuade teachers to participate. Some wealthy cities, like Hangzhou, offer teachers a grant of Rmb 500 per day, a decent level by local standards, to supervise daycare classes.
Yet, in places with tight public finances, teachers may lose promotion opportunities if they do not participate in summer programs despite low pay.
“I will back off if the government orders me to enter the classroom,” said Zhang Yue, a teacher in Yichang, Hubei Province. In this case, “I have no choice”.
Additional reporting by Xinning Liu in Beijing
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/db7004d1-b5ad-436b-b5c4-f5faed2e1c84
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]