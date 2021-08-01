With the status of son of the president, this is how Gibran welcomes the commander of the TNI and Kasad Andika







gibran rakabuming. © 2019 Merdeka.com/arie sunaryo Merdeka.com – The figure of President Joko Widodo’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, has always attracted public attention. Especially after being officially sworn in as the mayor of Solo in 2020. Not only about his leadership style, Gibran’s appearance in service is often in the spotlight. One of them was when Gibran greeted the Commander TNI Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and General Kasad Andika Perkasa on an official trip. Here is the portrait: Gibran welcomed the arrival of the TNI commander Youtube / news surakarta © 2021 Merdeka.com Launched from a video uploaded to Surakarta’s Youtube news channel, it shows the moment Gibran greeted the arrival of the TNI commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto at the airport. The arrival of the TNI commander and his staff was intended to conduct a direct review of the process of converting the Haji Donohudan dormitory into an emergency hospital for Covid-19 patients. As is known, if the Donohudan Hajj Hostel, Boyolali will soon be converted into an emergency hospital for Covid-19 patients. This RSDC will have 344 beds and will be equipped with intensive care and intensive care units (ICU). Gibran’s style when welcoming the TNI commander In the video that was shared, we can see that Gibran, accompanied by Deputy Mayor Teguh Prakosa, together greeted the arrival of the TNI commander at the airport. At this point Gibran looks relaxed wearing a shirt batik red in color. Not to mention, Gibran also respects sanitary protocols by wearing a mask, face shield and equipping it with gloves. Youtube / news surakarta © 2021 Merdeka.com In addition to visiting the Haji Donohudan dormitory, Gibran’s entourage and the TNI commander also visited SDN 6 Panularan to visit 54 residents who were in centralized isolation. Gibran Rakabuming and the TNI commander directly greeted and encouraged the isolated residents. In addition, he also asked about community needs that may not have been met. Gibran welcomes Kasad Andika Perkasa Youtube / news surakarta © 2021 Merdeka.com At another point, Gibran’s style of greeting the arrival of the Army Chief of Staff, General Andika Perkasa and his wife, Diah Erwiany in the town of Solo, was also in the spotlight. From the uploaded video from Surakarta News, Gibran, as usual, casually appeared wearing a brown batik shirt with a mask. The two appeared familiar and relaxed as they discussed Gibran’s state of health together after being declared cured of Covid-19. On this occasion, Gibran accompanied General Kasad TNI Andika Perkasa while taking stock of the state of the military hospital of Slamet Riyadi, in Solo. [khu] Read more: Gibran welcomes the arrival of the TNI commander …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.merdeka.com/trending/berstatus-anak-presiden-begini-gaya-gibran-sambut-panglima-tni-dan-kasad-andika.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos