Suspect detained, DNA report awaited in rape of minor, murder case – Journal





KARACHI: Town police claimed on Saturday that they arrested a suspect in the recent case of the kidnapping, rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Korangi.

The suspect himself was a father of four children, including daughters, and a neighbor of the victim, investigators told Dawn while describing the arrest as a major step forward in the heinous criminal case.

Senior provincial and federal government officials learned of the case.

However, investigators are awaiting the suspect’s DNA report before formally indicting him in the case.

The extortionists who threatened the industrialist detained

East Zone DIG Saqib Ismail Memon said in a statement that the detained suspect was being questioned.

DNA samples from the suspects were taken and sent to a laboratory at the University of Karachi for correspondence.

The senior officer added that the suspect was continually changing his statements to investigators.

The real suspect will be identified after matching the DNA samples, Mr Memon said.

The suspect was a drug addict who had known the girl victim.

A police source said they detained the suspect because he was known in the area for his bad temper.

Moreover, he was seen by witnesses in the neighborhood at the time of the girl’s disappearance.

In addition, the girl victim was playing with the daughters of the suspects when she disappeared three days ago.

Media urged to show restraint

Meanwhile, Landhi-Korangi SP, Shah Nawaz Chachar, in a statement urged the media to exercise restraint in this matter.

It is appreciated that the media have always played a key role in cases of child abuse.

The officer observed that in a recent case of brutal rape and murder in Korangi, we realize that the feelings of the public are very attached to this tragedy and they want updates regarding this matter.

However, he urged the media to wait for the right time to release news about the case.

These premature and half-baked reports will hamper the investigative process as well as the trial of the case, Chachar said.

This is a very serious matter that Chief Minister Sindh and the Prime Minister’s offices are updated on every step of the way.

The SP feared that such news would seriously interfere with the identification process.

Man killed in land dispute

A man’s life was taken in a real estate dispute on the outskirts of the metropolis on Saturday, Manghopir police said.

They added that a clash had broken out between two parties over a plot in Gharibabad. As a result, one person, Bahadur Ali, 30, was seriously injured by gunshot.

He died while being taken to hospital.

Detained extortionists

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) said on Saturday they had arrested two extortionists who threatened a food industry owner with dire consequences if he failed to pay 100 million rupees in protection money (bhatta).

The paramilitary force carried out an intelligence-based action in the SITE area of ​​Metroville and arrested two suspects identified as Mr. Usman and Imran Khan, the spokesperson said.

They demanded 10 crore rupees from the owner of a food unit whose factory was located in SITE and, in the event of non-payment, threatened to kill him and his family.

They were arrested with the help of technology.

Posted in Dawn, August 1, 2021

