The opposition “zeros” together can never match the stature of Prime Minister Modi: Union Minister





Union Minister of State and BJP Head Ajay Mishra Teni. (File photo) New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Calling opposition leaders ‘zeros’, Union Home Affairs Minister of State and BJP leader Ajay Mishra Teni said on Saturday that together they could not never match the stature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has taken the country forward on the path of development. Calling West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congressional Supreme (TMC) Mamata Banerjee “desperate” who recently traveled to Delhi to unite “frustrated” opposition ahead of the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha. Teni said: “Mamata Banerjee is desperate. That’s why she tries to unite desperate and frustrated people. She also made this effort in 2019. All zeros together can never equal one. No one can equal the line of development that Modi ji drew. “ Teni further claimed that Mamata came primarily to Delhi to “save” his 2026 West Bengal Assembly polls. He said he was confident that in the next assembly polls, the BJP will win the maximum number of seats in the state. “Mamata Banerjee actually did not come for the Delhi 2024 election. She came mainly for her 2026 election, which she is trying to save. I think in the next election the BJP will win most of the seats in the Bengal, “said the head of the BJP. . The West Bengal chief minister who had been in the nation’s capital since Monday held deliberations with opposition parties to form a united front for the 2024 general election. Banerjee also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. Other leaders who met with Banerjee included Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Ahead of the 2024 elections in Lok Sabha, Banerjee on Wednesday discussed in separate meetings with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi “the unity of the opposition” and said it was essential that everyone come together to win. the Bharatiya Janata Party. The chief minister told media she also spoke with RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday. The story continues Responding to a question from top Congressman P Chidambaram, “Will the government abandon its ostrich attitude and accept the opposition’s demand for a full discussion in Parliament on the misuse? Pegasus spyware in India? “said Teni, our parliamentary affairs minister and the House leader repeatedly told the opposition that she could come to the House and express what she thought, but that she had no problem. “The government wants to work in the interest of the people and to stop it, the opposition is conspiring to spread negativity so that people cannot see the development of Modi ji. People have given them a chance too, that too for a long time, but there was nothing they could do for the people. People will surely respond to their negativity very soon, “he added. On Friday, Chidambaram questioned the government’s “ostrich” attitude by avoiding a debate on the alleged Pegasus issue. He asked: “Will the government abandon its ostrich attitude and accept the opposition’s demand for a full discussion in Parliament on the misuse of Pegasus spyware in India?” (ANI)

