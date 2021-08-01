Reaction to Governor Abbott’s Orders in Council: Inside Texas Politics





From Congressional hearings to COVID, to executive orders, to sports – it’s been a busy week for Texas politics.

Inside Texas Politics begins with former President Donald Trump and the deadly violence committed by his supporters on the United States Capitol in January.

Last week, Congress began hearings on the matter, and a Texan was supposed to attend – until parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, pulled him and others off in protest against the Congressman of President Nancy Pelosi, Troy Nehls.

But Texas Congressman Troy Nehls, a Republican who represents parts of Fort Bend and Brazoria counties outside of Houston, said he didn’t think it was a mistake on McCarthy’s part.

“In the history of this institution, in over 230 years, it has never happened that the speaker rejected the choices of the minority,” said Nehls. “So, really, quite honestly, when she rejected two, she rejected all five.”

But this is not the only area of ​​influence of the former president’s presence that is felt in Texas.

Trump suffered another defeat last week when North Texans voted against a candidate he backed in Congress.

Trump backed Susan Wright for Congress, but Jake Ellzey – another Republican – won. Is Trump less influential than Republicans believe? Has Trump’s approval backfired on Susan Wright?

“I think a lot of people thought that without a lot of other information Republicans would vote for Donald Trump, but the turnout was really low, and there was evidence Democrats ran for Jake Ellzey because of Donald. Trump, ”explained Ross Ramsey. , co-founder and editor of the Texas Tribune. “It puts a blow in Trump’s armor, but we’ll have to see the results of a full and normal election before we know if he still has his mojo.”

COVID Policy

We have all let our guard down since the vaccine came out. But Dallas County doctors released a worrying forecast the other day: The Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in North Texas, and unless something changes, Dallas County hospitals could shut down. fill – even surpass last winter’s record.

Governor Abbott refuses to impose masks and has further restricted what local authorities can do. So what options are left for local leaders in our state? For Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, the main option is to “encourage and make our community work together,” he said, while accusing the governor of letting politics guide his decision-making on virus control.

“The governor’s decisions are based on polls of how people likely to vote in his primary next year feel about the issues,” Jenkins said. “The CDC’s recommendations are based on data and science and are made by people who have spent their entire adult lives preparing to counsel us right now.”

But it’s not just at the local level that Abbott has been accused of using COVID-19 to make political decisions. It also made headlines when it released an executive order last week banning the land transport of migrants who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19. Abbott even ordered state soldiers to stop and search the vehicles.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland suggested this was conducive to abuse and called Abbott’s order dangerous and illegal; he also filed a complaint in response. Some accuse Abbott of wanting to draw attention to the border – rather than the virus – as he tries to improve his reputation with the Republican base.

“He’s going past the border based on COVID,” Ramsey observed from the Tribune. “It’s really interesting. He says migrants spread the disease and that’s why they have to stop these cars full of migrants. The question is: how do you identify if it’s a car full of migrants? you if it’s a car full of Hispanics, or are they citizens or not?

“The protest against this is that this is racial profiling and that it is illegal,” Ross continued. The Department of Justice and the United States Attorney General apparently agree with this assessment. “

The reshuffle of the university conference

On Monday in Austin, 11 state senators will meet to talk about sport.

It is a select committee organized by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. Why? Because many state lawmakers are furious with the University of Texas for leaving the Big 12 and joining the SEC.

State Senator Beverly Powell is on the committee. She is a Democrat who represents Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

What is the political point of making a political noise now? Does it go anywhere? Could lawmakers really have stopped this if they had found out sooner?

“Our legislature makes decisions about funding higher education,” said Powell. “I think oversight is just as important as the allocation of resources, to make sure that we protect all of our universities in the state of Texas, and that we make decisions that strengthen all of the institutions.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfaa.com/article/news/politics/inside-politics/texas-politics/reaction-governor-abbott-executive-orders-covid-migrants-trump-sec-split/287-1abac9b6-0a76-4e16-960d-2f44e2fee133

