Before Biden, here are the rows of important numbers that predicted the sinking of Jakarta





Jakarta – Indonesian citizens were excited about the number one person in the United States (US). Suddenly US President Joe Biden is talking about Jakarta is sinking. He spoke about it during a visit to the office of the director of national intelligence. Initially, Biden spoke of the biggest threat to the United States, and that is climate change. Indonesia was also mentioned in connection with the threat of drowning and Indonesia’s plan to relocate the national capital. “But what – what happens in Indonesia if the projections are correct that in the next 10 years they may have to move the capital because they are going to be underwater? ” he said. But in reality, Biden isn’t the first figure in the state to talk about it. In Indonesia, several prominent figures spoke of the potential for Jakarta to be sinking long before Biden. From President Joko Widodo to Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto. Jokowi Jokowi transmits the potential Jakarta is sinking holding a limited meeting with ministers. The meeting focused on the integrated coastal development of the national capital. At that time, Jokowi said that Jakarta, as the capital of the country, must show resilience and support for a sustainable environment. Mitigation of land subsidence is also one of the objectives. Jokowi received data indicating that the land subsidence in the DKI was of great concern, which was 7.5 to 12 cm. In fact, he said, Jakarta could sink in 2030. “It is estimated that all of northern Jakarta will be below sea level by 2030. As a result, 13 rivers that flow through Jakarta cannot flow into Jakarta Bay,” Jokowi told the presidential office in the central Jakarta on Wednesday April 27, 2016. “So don’t limit yourself to the recovery of Jakarta, and this afternoon we are not talking about legal issues related to the recovery, although here we invite the KPK,” he said. Prabowo Prabowo has previously said that seawater in North Jakarta could rise to central Jakarta. This was conveyed by Prabowo when he was a speaker at the Indonesian Economic Forum 2018. Initially, he spoke about the world that will face a water deficit in 2025. “The world will face a shortage of clean water in 2025. It won’t be long. We will now see with climate change. There is a drought in California,” Prabowo said at the Shangri-La Hotel, Jakarta, Wednesday (11/21/2018). Prabowo said the prediction he made was United Nations (UN) data. He said seawater from Tanjung Priok, north Jakarta, will reach the HI roundabout to the State Palace in central Jakarta. “The United Nations (UN) predicts that the water from Tanjung Priok will arrive in 2025 at the Kempinski (hotel) of the Grand Hyatt. The water from Tanjung Priok will reach the HI roundabout, the water level continues to rise by 5 cm every year, ”Prabowo says. go to the next page

