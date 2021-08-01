Sindh, center lock horns on lock





KARACHI:

The Sindh government and the federal government exchanged beards on Saturday, the first day of a province-wide lockdown announced by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to contain the rapidly spreading fourth wave of the Covid pandemic -19.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Government Spokesman Murtaza Wahab responded to calls from Federal Ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar as well as Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for a reconsideration of the decision lock.

Dismissing criticism from the Center, Bilawal warned that the federal government would be held responsible if the Covid situation worsened in Karachi. Wahab, on the other hand, stressed that the focus should be on encouraging people to cooperate, rather than creating chaos.

Bilawal said he would hold Prime Minister Imran Khan and other Pakistani ministers Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accountable if the Covid-19 situation in Karachi became more deadly than India, which faced a devastating rise in coronavirus infections.

Responding to Bilawal’s statement, Umar, who heads the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), pointed out in a series of tweets that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus was producing “tremendous results. superiors ”.

“Bilawal Zardari says if what happened in India is happening in Karachi PM [Imran Khan would be held] responsible. Mr. Zardari, what you wanted… lock lock lock, ”the minister said on Saturday in a tweet on his official account.

Umar said the full lockdown policy was implemented by India and caused “devastation” in the neighboring country. “[It] was made in India and the world saw the devastation. Crores (millions) thrown into poverty from which they still have not recovered. The economy shrank by 7%.

In another tweet, Umar, recalling a meeting last year, said the PPP chief told him he believed in “an imperial study that predicted 78,000 deaths in Pakistan in a single day” . He added: “This is obviously a subject that you do not understand very well. Please don’t politicize Covid’s response. “

Umar said the government’s strategy to contain the coronavirus has produced “significantly better results.”

“Strategy based on the PMIK [PM Imran] a vision of protecting both lives and livelihoods, has produced significantly superior results. The Indian economy has seen the worst year since independence and Pak[istani] economy[omy] increased by 4%. At the same time, India’s per capita Covid mortality is 3 times higher than that of Pakistan, ”he added.

Also on Saturday, Information Minister Fawad and Sindh Governor Ismail called for a review of the lockdown decision, warning that the decision would affect people’s livelihoods.

Wahab, at a press conference, defended the decision to impose the lockdown on Karachi, saying the issue was a matter of public health.

Wahab also announced some easing of the partial lockdown which saw the closure of shopping malls and government offices. He said the ban on driving passengers in the province was being lifted. “Stores, hotels, wedding halls or institutions infringe [Covid] The SOPs will be sealed for 30 days, ”he warned.

The press conference followed an interview by Information Minister Fawad with a private broadcaster in which he said the Sindh government’s unilateral decision on the complete lockdown of the province was unconstitutional and would affect hard economy.

He said a curfew-like situation in the country’s economic hub – Karachi – was unacceptable. He called on the Sindh government to immediately lift the complete lockdown on the industrial sector, adding that the provincial government could not take unilateral decisions.

Later, in a press conference here at Governor’s House, Governor Ismail also advised the chief minister to refrain from a full and curfew-like lockdown in the province and to ensure the application of standard operating procedures (SOP) in letter and spirit.

He made it clear that the federation was against extreme measures to contain the pandemic as the national economy could not afford the closure of industries and business activities, especially in Karachi, the economic center of the country.

“The government of Sindh has neither involved the federal government in the decision-making process nor consulted other stakeholders, including the business and industry community,” the governor said, adding that the decision also violated a judgment relevant of the Supreme Court.

Responding to criticism, Wahab said issues relating to humanity should not be turned into a political war. “We have to think about saving people from disease,” he said. “It is not a question of economy, but of health; the goal should be to convince people, not to encourage chaos. “

He pointed out that no one from the PPP had made a statement regarding the announcement of a lockdown in the Punjab because those in Karachi could not understand the situation in the Punjab. “Likewise, those in Islamabad cannot understand the realities on the ground in Karachi,” he said.

Wahab stressed that the provincial government intends to work with the federal government. He also explained that Chief Minister Shah spoke to NCOC chief Asad Umar and SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan and “nowhere during the conversation did they object to a lockdown”.

Chief Minister Murad on Friday announced a partial province-wide lockdown following an alarming increase in Covid cases, particularly in the provincial capital of Karachi. He said if restrictive measures were not taken, healthcare facilities would reach saturation point.

Shah announced the goal of imposing the lockdown was to reduce pressure on hospitals and improve healthcare facilities, overcome the spread of the Indian-origin Delta variant, and increase the number of vaccinations. .

Meanwhile, the NCOC said in a statement on Saturday that the lockdown would not apply to areas in the federal domain, adding that federally administered areas would also continue to operate in accordance with Covid-19 SOPs.

The NCOC said air and rail operations will continue to operate as usual under coronavirus protocols. “Railways can run passenger trains with an occupancy rate of 70%,” the statement added.

The NCOC said instructions have been given to federal government offices in Sindh to work with a minimum number of workers, while ensuring Covid-19 SOPs. The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and related services will also continue to operate as usual, he added. (WITH APP ENTRY)

