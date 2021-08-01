Morning Summary August 1, 2021





A Supreme Court bench led by India’s Chief Justice NV Ramana to hear on August 5 a petition filed by high-level journalists N. Ram and Sashi Kumar for an independent investigation led by a former or first judge body in exercise on the mass surveillance of more than 142 potential people. targets, including journalists, lawyers, ministers, opposition politicians, constitutional officials and civil society activists, using Israeli spyware Pegasus. With the daily tally of new coronavirus cases hitting a 24-day high of 41,649 cases on Saturday, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to several states that all districts reporting a positivity rate of more than 10% over the years. past weeks, should consider strict restrictions. Restrictions must be aimed at preventing / reducing the movement of people, the formation of crowds and the mixing of people to prevent the spread of infection, according to a health ministry statement. Two Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants, including one of the masterminds of the Pulwama attack in 2019 and an expert in the manufacture of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), were killed during a meeting in the upper part of Dachigam National Park in Kashmir Valley on Saturday. The Delta variant fungus outbreaks prompted China and Australia to impose tighter COVID-19 restrictions on Saturday, as WHO urged the world to contain the mutation before it becomes something more fatal and does not result in a pandemic. After months of tension over a number of issues, most notably the canceled port project in Colombo, Sri Lanka is preparing to send its high commissioner-designate to Delhi, along with a roadmap to restoring ties that includes the solving fishermen’s problems, building connectivity, trade and investment, as well as promoting religious ties, Buddhist exchanges and handing over a sacred stone from Sita temple in Sri Lanka to the proposed Ram temple at Ayodhya. A delegation from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the Nationalist Congress Party and the National Conference met with President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday and urged him to call on Narendra Modi’s government to set up a joint parliamentary committee on the hundreds of farmers died in the nine-month long agitation against the three controversial farm laws. The delegation also requested a debate on the Pegasus cyberattack. Nineteen residents remain nowhere to be found for the third day in a row on Saturday under mounds of rubble caused by torrential rain in the remote village of Honzar in the Chenab Valleys Kishtwar region, relief organizations said. Janata Dal (United) has seen a change of leadership with Munger Rajiv MP Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, who took over as national president, replacing RCP Singh, who was recently inducted into cabinet. Prime Minister Narendra Modis. At a meeting of the party’s national executive in Delhi on Saturday, the JD (U) made key decisions that could put it on a collision course with its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Supreme Court ruled irrational an order by the Karnataka first instance courts ordering a convict to spend another 10 years in prison after serving his life sentence. The highest court reflected on what the trial judge meant. A Bench, led by Judge UU Lalit, said life imprisonment normally means imprisonment until death. A human being, like all other loving beings, has only one life. How is it possible for a person to serve 10 years in prison after life imprisonment? Defending champion Elaine Thompson-Herah stole the thunder from Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and became the fastest woman at the Tokyo Olympics as Jamaica won the 100m medals on Saturday.

