The Ultimate Movie Guide to Watching the Frenzy of Friendship Day





Friendship is a recurring theme in movies, and Bollywood has presented us with some remarkable classics over the years. These films are sweet reminders of how the lines fade between friends and family, and when you find your person – the one who will always support you, you don’t need much more. Celebrating the bond with our chosen family, here are nine Bollywood movies that have redefined friendship in so many ways. Go (re) see them with your squad now!

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Rivalry turns to friendship in this classic. Amar (Aamir Khan) and Prems (Salman Khan) in nok-jhok competition bring to the fore the strangest friendship ever seen in Bollywood. The fun movie will have you falling for it every time!

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

The characters Akash (Aamir Khan), Sameer (Saif Ali Khan) and Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna) were a portrayal of real people and their complicated relationships. It also made for the ultimate trip to Goa that every circle of friends hopes to make… someday. The film has become a pop culture classic for a reason!

Rank De Basanti (2006)

The interpretation of India’s freedom fighters correlated with the modern life of a group of friends changed the scene for Bollywood friendship films. They literally died for their friend – that’s enough testament to their bond.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

The relationship of Jay (Imran Khan) and Aditis (Genelia DSouza) is the ultimate tribute to love, it is friendship. On top of that, the bond between their entire gang and Aditi and her brothers (Prateek Babbar) touched many hearts and is still alive today.

3 Idiots (2009)

The hit movie about Farhan (R. Madhavan), Raju (Sharman Joshi) and Rancho (Aamir Khan) hit us with an uncontrollable laugh, with important underlying messages. It’s a simple story of how three strangers from different backgrounds become lifelong friends just like any other group of college friends. We keep learning, everything is fine, as long as we have our friends around!

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

The movie that makes us want to go on that reunion trip we’ve always planned, ZNMD, is enjoyable in every way it can. What makes it one of the most acclaimed movies of all time is how each person in each generation relates to the characters and the story. We all see each other or our friends in Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), Imran (Farhan Akhtar) and Kabir (Abhay Deol), and that’s what makes him beautiful.

Cocktail (2012)

We learn from the film that friendship comes with its own baggage, and sometimes you have to sacrifice yourself and put your friends’ happiness before your own. The songs Daaru Desi and Yaariyan also became hymns of friendship from truly heartwarming tunes.

Queen (2013)

Rani (Kangana Ranaut) makes lifelong friends during her life-changing solo trip to Paris. This movie shows that you don’t have to know the same language or be from the same place to be friends. All you need is support and understanding, it goes a long way!

Chhichhore (2019)

Chhichhore brings back so many memories to anyone who has ever lived in a hostel and makes us relive competitive college festivals that have spawned many friendships amid all the rivalry. The fun, light-hearted film is backed by a strong message and stays true to the adage that a friend in need is a friend indeed.

Images: Pinterest

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elle.in/article/the-ultimate-movie-guide-for-friendships-day-binge-watching/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

