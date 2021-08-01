Reviews | How strong is GOP Trumps over the GOP?





It has been a week of setbacks for Donald Trump in his attempt to maintain a firm grip on the Republican Party until 2024 and beyond.

In Texas, one of its approved candidates lost a second round of the special election to a rival Republican. At about the same time, Trump spoke out against the bipartisan infrastructure bill now underway in the Senate, and almost no one seemed to care: it made no sense that Republican senators were afraid of its anger, no expectation of Trump supporters flocking to town halls to protest.

Among conservatives who would prefer the GOP not be controlled by Trump for the rest of its natural life, these indicators have been greeted with some optimism. If Trump’s backers don’t equal victory, tweeted former Republican consultant Tucker Martin, then maybe you can be yourself, regardless of The Apprentice host’s ego. Imagine this world.

I’m happy to imagine it, but I’m afraid it’s not that simple. The weakness Trump has shown this week is real, but it is not new. His power over the GOP has always been limited: As president, he has often found himself thwarted by Republicans in Congress, and his impressive track record of approval reflects careful selection of winners, not aggressive movement building.

True, he never forged a clear Trumpist faction within the GOP. Republicans with the most Trumpiest styles, figures like Matt Gaetz or Marjorie Taylor-Greene, have been opportunists, not Trump mentees. And Republicans trying to create lasting populism, from sitting senators like Josh Hawley and Tom Cotton to Senate candidates like JD Vance and Blake Masters, are doing so from outside Trumpworld, rather than as an extension of his will.

The limits of his power, however, are not the same things as the limits of his support. The rule in Trump’s day is that you can indirectly oppose Trump or win without his approval, but with the exception of a few unusual cases, you cannot personally challenge him and expect to have Republican voters in your favor. sides. In areas that involve the details of politics or the mechanisms of governance, Trump can be defeated. In any referendum on the question should Donald Trump be our leader in the battle against liberalism? his record of victories is unmatched.

This is an important point to reflect on the long-held argument over the authoritarian perils of his presidency. Christopher Caldwell recently wrote an essay in The Times, on the aftermath of the 2020 election, in which he dismissed fears of a real Trump coup on the grounds of Trump’s incapacity: he ended his presidency as unfamiliar with its powers as with its responsibilities. What Matthew Yglesias retorted that he was done with these Trumps is too stupid to do anything pernicious. He has managed to exert a very effective influence in Republican Party politics for many years now!

But two things can be true at the same time: Trump has some political genius and a strong personal connection to the Republican base, and Trump’s influence wanes as you move away from the world of rhetoric and personal identification. . So Trump could change the party’s official rights or infrastructure priorities, but he couldn’t actually push through a health care or infrastructure bill. Trump could force Republicans to find excuses for his corruption, but he could not get Mitch McConnell to approve the withdrawal from Afghanistan, or get his generals to do so.

And Trump could encourage a widespread belief that he was the victim of massive voter fraud, inspiring his most ardent fans to storm Capitol Hill, but he was unable to ensure that Republican state legislatures or judges appointed by Republicans or his own Justice Department begin to follow his efforts to overturn the elections.

This suggests that if you’re worried that 2020 may be replayed in a 2024 Trump revival, but this time with Republican state legislatures actually taking action to reverse the results, you should look for signs that Trump has found a way to merge, to. advance, support for itself with support for that specific movement. To overcome his many weaknesses as an inside player, he would need not only sympathy for his inevitable allegations of electoral fraud, but also a well-understood rule among Michigan GOP leaders from the Pennsylvania or Arizona and their constituents, that supporting Trump simply is supporting legislatures that choose presidents, with no daylight in between.

I think this rule will be very difficult to enforce. But the same analysis of Trump’s power suggests that the nomination itself will remain within his grasp (and an analysis of his character suggests that he will want it), no matter how many bipartisan bills override his objections or the number of his flop approvals.

This is because no one imagines that a vote on infrastructure or a random election in the House is in fact a referendum on Trump himself. But for a presidential primary candidate to convince Republicans that a vote for them is not a vote against Trump, even though Trump himself is on the ballot? It would require a really special political genius, which not even Ron DeSantis can possess.

