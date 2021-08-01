Central Information Commission gives Center 10 days to reveal medical oxygen data





Narendra Modi’s government refusal to share official documents detailing preparations and response to Covid-19 with citizens on the grounds that it would threaten national interests appears far-fetched and unjustified, the Central Information Commission said (CIC). The CIC, a statutory body established under the Right to Information Act in 2005, ordered the Center to disclose information relating to an empowered group subcommittee within 10 days to a group of officials and d experts dealing with medical oxygen.

The sub-committee, reporting to the Directorate for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Union Ministries of Trade (DPIIT), had been tasked with managing medical oxygen in response to the Covid-19 pandemic . The CIC order, addressed to DPIIT’s Central Public Information Officer (CPIO), follows calls for information on medical oxygen cases filed by Saurav Das, a transparency activist and journalist for investigation based in New Delhi. Das had, under the RTI Act, requested the oxygen subcommittee meeting dates, its meeting agendas, copies of presentations made at meetings, meeting minutes and stock information. oxygen and deployment plans. Numerous Covid-19 patients across India, including more than 40 patients at two Delhi hospitals, have died after their hospitals, overwhelmed with patients, ran out of medical oxygen during peak phase of second wave of Covid-19 in India in April-May. The CPIO responded on June 11, denying information under sections 8 (1) (a) and (d) which allows officials to withhold details that could harm India’s security, strategic, scientific interests. or economic or information that includes trade secrets. or intellectual property. The CIC, in its order issued on Saturday after a July 22 hearing into the appeals filed by Das, said: The general refusal of the requested information is not justified at all. He ordered the CPIO to provide as much information that can be disclosed in the letter and spirit of the RTI Act. The CIC noted that the DPIITs CPIO had provided a swift response to Das, requesting exemptions under Sections 8 (1) (a) and (d), but had not explained the same with reasons. The refusal was not justified in its response, the CIC said, adding that the CPIO’s invocation of Article 8 (1) during the hearing appeared to be an afterthought that seemed far-fetched. Regarding the refusal under 8 (1) (a), the same was also not justified, the CIC said. The government has been adamant in not wanting to share the files on its Covid-19 responses, said Das, who also last year requested information relating to the official files of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration ( Negvac) for Covid-19, and was refused. I hope this order will have wider implications, which the government will now be required to share information relating to Negvac as well, Das said. The telegraph. Das also requested information on the data on the basis of which India had approved the two vaccines Covishield and Covaxin currently used in the campaign. Some public health experts believe India’s currently limited supplies of Covid-19 vaccines are a direct result of decisions made by Negvac or other government departments. India did not order any vaccines until January 2021, unlike many other countries that signed pacts with vaccine manufacturers between July 2020 and December 2020. Health officials declined to discuss details of the decisions Negvac made.

